Rahul Gandhi not allowed to travel villages across Ravi river due to security concerns

Chandigarh, Sep 12: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, who was on a day-long visit to flood-hit areas of Punjab, was not allowed to travel to villages that fell across the Ravi river on Monday by local authorities, citing security concerns.

The villages that he was planning to visit were located close to the India-Pakistan border fence in Gurdaspur district.

Responding to the denial of permission, Congress MP and former Chief Minister Charanjit Channi said: "It’s surprising that the Leader of Opposition has not been allowed to visit villages that fall within the country."

He said Gandhi, who came to Punjab to stand by with those who have lost their homes and crops, was planning to visit a medical camp being run by the Congress for the past many days for residents settled in villages across the river.

State party chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring described the incident as "shocking". "Rahul Gandhi was stopped by Punjab Police from visiting the flood-affected villages of Punjab, of course under instructions of the AAP government. They are playing into the hands of the BJP,” he told the media.