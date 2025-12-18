Punjab Battles Drug Crisis as Seizures Peak, Convictions Hit 82.7% in 2023

The MoS cited figures compiled by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), showing narcotics seizures in Punjab stood at 44,239 kg in 2019, dipped to 37,364.676 kg in 2020, rose to 38,78.170 kg in 2021, peaked at 49,421.858 kg in 2022, and remained high at 47,609.38 kg in 2023.

Narcotics-related criminal cases show a similar upward pressure on the justice system. While 11,536 cases were registered in 2019, registrations dropped sharply to 6,909 in 2020 during the pandemic year before rising again to 12,442 in 2022 and 11,589 in 2023.

The number of cases pending trial climbed steadily from 23,671 in 2019 to 45,962 by the end of 2023, indicating a growing backlog.