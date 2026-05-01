Punjab Opposition Accuses CM Bhagwant Mann of Being Drunk During Special Session on Labour Day

“An honourable member has levelled a very serious charge and that too on the head of the state. If it is true, then it is a black day in democracy,” Bajwa said. He further requested that the doors of the House be closed and that an alcohol test be conducted on all members present.

As the situation escalated, Congress members staged a walkout from the Assembly and raised slogans against Mann, shouting “Sharabi Mukhyamantri Murdabad!” The Shiromani Akali Dal also criticised him, calling the alleged conduct “very shameful” and demanding that a dope test be conducted to establish the truth.

Responding to the chaos, Mann urged members to maintain decorum and avoid unnecessary arguments. The session had been convened by the Aam Aadmi Party government to honour labourers and artisans for their contribution to the state’s economy.