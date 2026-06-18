Duggal VS Maya Inns: Lawyer wins Rs 15,000 Compensation Over a Restaurant Complaint in Jalandhar

IT WAS A NOVEMBER EVENING in 2023 when advocate Sanjeev Duggal sat down with his family for a buffet dinner at Maya Inns in Jalandhar. When the bill arrived, two unfamiliar charges caught his eye — ₹128.13 and ₹23.40, each described as a service charge, amounting to ₹151.53 at 3 per cent of the total. Nobody had told him the charge existed. Nobody had asked if he agreed to it.

When Maya Inns faced a consumer complaint over a ₹151.53 charge on a buffet bill, it offered a simple defence: the amount was not a service charge but a "staff contribution," a voluntary levy listed in the menu that any diner could have declined. The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission in Jalandhar examined the actual bills submitted in evidence and found that argument difficult to sustain.

The bills produced by complainant advocate Sanjeev Duggal described the amount explicitly as "service charges." Not staff contribution. Not a tip. Service charges. The restaurant had, the commission noted, also admitted collecting the amount and expressed willingness to refund it, an admission that did little to strengthen its position that no wrongdoing had occurred.