‘BCCI Not a Public Authority’: Central Information Commission Reverses 2018 Order Bringing Cricket Board Under RTI Purview

The Central Information Commission (CIC) on 18 May 2026 ruled that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is not a “public authority” under the Right to Information Act, 2005, holding that the cricket board remains a financially independent and autonomous private body outside the ambit of mandatory public disclosure laws.

In its detailed order, the CIC held that the BCCI does not satisfy the conditions laid down under Section 2(h) of the RTI Act, which defines what constitutes a public authority.

“BCCI is neither established by or under the Constitution nor created by any law enacted by Parliament or a State Legislature,” the order stated. It described the cricket board as a private society registered under the Tamil Nadu Societies Registration Act.

The Commission also rejected arguments that the BCCI operates under government control. According to the ruling, the level of control required under the RTI Act must be “substantial and pervasive” rather than merely supervisory or regulatory. “There exists no control of the Government over the functions, finance, administration, management and affairs of the BCCI,” the CIC said.