KPS Gill's Nephew Hartosh Singh Bal Explains How the Extrajudicial Killing Numbers from the Punjab Insurgency Are Overexaggerated

DILJIT DOSANJH’S SATLUJ and its removal from the Zee5 streaming platform have reignited the debate over the alleged extrajudicial killings and secret cremations that took place during the insurgency period (mid-1980s to mid-1990s) in Punjab, India.

During that time, Kanwal Pal Singh, also known as KPS Gill, served as the Director General of the Punjab Police and eventually became known as the "super cop" who brought the Punjab insurgency under control.However, his policing methods were often criticized for violating human rights and were widely regarded as extremely brutal.

See also: Is Late KPS Gill's Proximity with PM Modi the Reason for Removal of Diljit Dosanjh’s Satluj from Zee5? Here's How Both are Related

Human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra gained widespread attention for his investigation, which claimed that more than 25,000 people were killed during the insurgency in Punjab. Khalra's work also alleged that between 1984 and 1994, security forces kidnapped people, carried out extrajudicial killings, and conducted more than 2,000 secret cremations in Amritsar alone.

As the head of the Punjab Police, Gill was often criticized for his policing tactics and methods. However, how many of these deaths can actually be attributed to Gill's tenure as Director General of the Punjab Police? KPS Gill served in this role from 1988 to 1990 and then again from 1991 until his retirement in 1995.

In an exclusive article, Hartosh Singh Bal, editor of The Caravan presented numbers and statistics that questioned whether Gill's brutal approach had been exaggerated. Bal is also the nephew of late KPS Gill who passed away in 2017 at the age of 82. On July 9, 2017, Bal's article, titled "Lessons Not Learnt: The Left and Right Have Distorted KPS Gill's Success Against Terrorism," was published on Scroll.