Punjab Assembly Elections 2027: BJP State President Kewal Singh Dhillon Says Party Set to Contest All 117 Seats Amid BJP-SAD Alliance Speculation

Punjab Election 2027 and BJP-SAD Alliance

In 2027, four states are going to elections: Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh, among which three of the states have BJP dominance and only Punjab has AAP. Hence, the elections in Punjab are more complex, with the BJP trying to win the state.

B.L. Santosh came to Punjab for a two-day organizational visit. On the first day, he addressed a meeting held in Patiala, where he said that, “Punjab is fully ready for change, and the BJP is fully prepared to make it a reality.”