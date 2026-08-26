Punjab Assembly Elections 2027: BJP State President Kewal Singh Dhillon Says Party Set to Contest All 117 Seats Amid BJP-SAD Alliance Speculation

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AS 2027 APPROACHES, the political atmosphere in Punjab has become heated as the state is set to go to elections. The state is currently ruled by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is working to change this outcome in the coming election. Now, the question is about the alliance—whether the party will join hands or go solo against the ruling AAP.
On Tuesday, August 25, 2026, BJP Punjab president Kewal Singh Dhillon addressed the media.
He said that the party is preparing for the Punjab elections and is set to contest all 117 Assembly seats in the state. He said, “2027 elections are coming and the BJP is all set to contest on all 117 seats.” Earlier, the party’s general secretary (organisation), B.L. Santosh, also said that the party will contest all 117 seats.
In 2027, four states are going to elections: Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh, among which three of the states have BJP dominance and only Punjab has AAP. Hence, the elections in Punjab are more complex, with the BJP trying to win the state.
B.L. Santosh came to Punjab for a two-day organizational visit. On the first day, he addressed a meeting held in Patiala, where he said that, “Punjab is fully ready for change, and the BJP is fully prepared to make it a reality.”
He also said that, “In the upcoming Assembly elections, the BJP will contest all 117 Assembly seats in Punjab and, after securing victory, will form its government in the state.” While in the state, Santosh will attend meetings and review the organizational functioning across the state. He will see the coordination and participation of the leaders at the grassroots level to connect with people as the election approaches.
This statement by the BJP about contesting all 117 seats comes as speculation has started about the BJP reuniting with the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD). The speculation grew about the BJP-SAD alliance as SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 7, 2026.
SAD vice president Sanjiv Talwar, while speaking to ANI, said that, “The people of Punjab rightly feel that there is only one alliance capable of ousting the current government - an alliance between SAD and BJP.”
As the elections approach, the BJP’s take is that the current ruling government in the state, AAP, has failed to fulfil the promises it made. They said that the education revolution and the health revolution have been complete failures and need further work.
The alliance between the BJP and SAD has had a long history. Earlier, both parties shared a strong alliance that lasted for 23 years. The parties together formed the government in the 1997, 2007 and 2012 elections. But their relationship finally collapsed in 2020 when the farmers' agitation against the central farm laws took place. After the farmers' protest, the SAD subsequently left the NDA.
After the parties broke their alliance, they saw a major setback in the 2022 Assembly elections, as SAD won only three seats in the state while BJP managed to win only two seats. The same setback continued in the Lok Sabha elections of 2024, where the two parties had disagreements about seat-sharing. After this, the SAD won only one out of 13 seats, while the BJP failed to secure even one seat.
(Edited by Harsh Pandey)
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