NHRC Sends Notice to Punjab Govt Over Non-Observance of Independence Day Across Schools on August 15; Teachers Claim Demand “Practically Impossible”

THE NATIONAL HUMAN RIGHTS COMMISSION (NHRC) has issued a letter to the Education Ministry and Home Ministry flagging the “non-observance” of Independence Day celebrations across Punjab government schools on August 15, 2026. The NHRC bench headed by Priyank Kanoongo issued an order to the Punjab chief secretary to conduct a statewide verification drive containing district-wise details, with evidence and explanation of schools where the independence day was celebrated. It has also asked for details behind the schools that didn’t observe any celebration and explanation for it. The Punjab secretary has been given four weeks to submit its Action Taken Report (ATR).
Priyank Kanoongo on his drive across Punjab’s Fazilka district, a region close to the India-Pakistan border, on August 15, 2026, visited several state government schools from rural areas and shared his experience in a series of posts on X. He claims that the Government Primary School (GPS) at Dona Nanka village in Fazilka was the only one that celebrated Independence day. In a video posted on X, he said, “Rest all schools we visited were lying locked.”
The NHRC took cognizance of the complaint and has sought a detailed report from the Punjab government. The bench observed that the alleged non-observance of activities such as flag hoisting and singing of National anthem in schools close to the border raise serious concerns.
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The NHRC letter alleges that the Punjab government’s omission took away children’s educational, cultural, and civic rights to celebrate the independence day. Now the commission has directed the state to give district-wise and school-wise data of Independence Day observances. It specifically asks to provide the government schools where the national flag was hoisted, the National Anthem was sung and students took part of the event. The NHRC further asks about the number of schools where these activities were not conducted and the explanation for the non-observances.
Kanoongo in his X post said, “This is governmental treason! In the villages adjacent to the Pakistan border in Punjab, neither Independence Day has been celebrated in the schools nor has the tricolor been hoisted. This anarchy by Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann and the insult to Mother India will not be tolerated.”
Teachers from Fazilka and Ferozepur District responded to the allegations claiming that the Independence Day celebrations were already held the previous day and August 15 remains a national holiday for students. A teacher from Fazilka, who heads a group of 11 schools, told The Indian Express, “Majority schools under my supervision held I-Day functions on August 14. On August 15, teachers are on duty at tehsil or district-level programmes. Most students too perform at such functions on August 15, so practically it is not possible to hold and attend two functions. In all other schools, I-Day was observed just like we do every year. Also, August 15 is a national holiday, so it is never mandatory for the students to attend events at school.”
Rajeev Chagti, head teacher of GPS Dona Nanka—the only school Kanoongo claims observed Independence day, said they only organized the event on August 15 after receiving a notice from the NHRC member. He told Indian Express, “It is not possible to hold functions in all schools as both teachers and children participate in district-level celebrations.” Jadwinderjit Singh Grewal, additional deputy commissioner Fazilka, further told Indian Express, that they had told Kanoongo the same when the NHRC member had appreciated the Dona Nanka school function.
Punjab Education Secretary and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann have also responded to the controversy terming Kanoongo’s allegations ‘baseless.’ The Punjab CM reminded the public of the state’s contribution in the freedom struggle hitting back at BJP. He said, “Punjabis have made countless sacrifices to enrich every colour in the national Tricolour, and the BJP or Centre should not teach us about it. It is unfortunate that the BJP is repeatedly indulging in cheap tantrums by questioning the nationalism and patriotism of the state and its people.”
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