Punjab's Drug Menace Takes New Turn: Farmer Gulzar Singh's Family Alleges Forced Cremation After He Questioned AAP Minister Harpal Cheema Over Drug Issue in Dirba

THE DEATH OF A FARMER from Punjab has sent a ripple effect across the state following the emergence of big names such as Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema. Gulzar Singh, a 50-year-old farmer from Toor Banjara village in the Dirba constituency of Sangrur district, died after consuming poison on September 7, 2026. As per reports, Gulzar had questioned Cheema about the availability and sale of chitta (heroin) in his village during a public event on September 6, 2026.

Gulzar, who had shed light on the state’s drug menace, was allegedly pressured by leaders from the local Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to apologise to Cheema. His family and villagers also alleged that the government was not taking prompt action to control the drug situation in the area. Gulzar, who raised his voice against the issue, was concerned about his eldest son’s addiction to drugs. His suicide has sparked political turmoil in the state after the opposition slammed the ruling party and demanded justice for him.

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He was taken to Sangrur Civil Hospital before being shifted to Government Rajindra Hospital in Patiala and then to a private hospital. Gulzar Singh took his final breath at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital in Ludhiana, Punjab.



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