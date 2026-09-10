Punjab's Drug Menace Takes New Turn: Farmer Gulzar Singh's Family Alleges Forced Cremation After He Questioned AAP Minister Harpal Cheema Over Drug Issue in Dirba

Key Points:
Gulzar Singh was an agricultural labourer who died by suicide after asking questions to finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema at a public meeting.
Gulzar Singh raised his concern over the supply of Chitta (heroin) in his village and how his eldest son's addiction to it.
His family members alleged that Gulzar Singh was pressured into publicly apologising for asking questions to Cheema and was even threatened by the local AAP members.
THE DEATH OF A FARMER from Punjab has sent a ripple effect across the state following the emergence of big names such as Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema. Gulzar Singh, a 50-year-old farmer from Toor Banjara village in the Dirba constituency of Sangrur district, died after consuming poison on September 7, 2026. As per reports, Gulzar had questioned Cheema about the availability and sale of chitta (heroin) in his village during a public event on September 6, 2026.
Gulzar, who had shed light on the state’s drug menace, was allegedly pressured by leaders from the local Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to apologise to Cheema. His family and villagers also alleged that the government was not taking prompt action to control the drug situation in the area. Gulzar, who raised his voice against the issue, was concerned about his eldest son’s addiction to drugs. His suicide has sparked political turmoil in the state after the opposition slammed the ruling party and demanded justice for him.
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He was taken to Sangrur Civil Hospital before being shifted to Government Rajindra Hospital in Patiala and then to a private hospital. Gulzar Singh took his final breath at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital in Ludhiana, Punjab.
In a major development, Gulzar Singh’s family has come forward, accusing the government of not allowing them to perform the proper final rites of their father. Gulzar Singh’s three sons have alleged in a video recording that they were pressured to perform their father’s cremation and were not allowed to see their father’s face one last time by the police and administrative officials.
The family members claimed that heavy security was deployed at the site to restrict access. One relative said, quoting NDTV, “The way the whole cremation ground was guarded by cops, a security cordon was made inside... to keep the villagers and family members away from the dead body.” The tension between the victim’s family and the authorities was resolved after the latter held talks with them. As per reports, one of the family members was promised a government job which has not been fulfilled.
Before Gulzar’s death, he recorded a video explaining his predicament. He shared that Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema had visited his village on Sunday, September 6, 2026, to address the grievances of the people. He raised his concerns and said, “I raised the issue of the easy availability of ‘chitta’ (heroin). My son is addicted to drugs and has sold household belongings to sustain his addiction.”
Gulzar then alleged that some people visited him the following morning and threatened him. He also said that the village sarpanch and the panchayat members wanted to meet him, and further stated in the video, “If I die, they all will be responsible for it.” His family members alleged that Gulzar Singh was pressured into publicly apologizing for asking questions to Cheema. A case has been registered by the police against village sarpanch Baljinder Kaur, her husband Baljinder Singh, and Vicky Singh (a panchayat member).
The victim’s eldest son, who was heavily addicted to chitta, was selling household items to purchase drugs. As per The Indian Express, his mother said, “One person has to remain at home, or he steals one thing or another and sells it to meet his needs. Last year, he stole my gold earrings.”
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Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took to X on September 9, 2026, writing, “The government's job is to answer to the people, not to crush those who ask questions.” He further added, “The Chief Minister should immediately demand the Finance Minister's resignation and ensure an independent and impartial investigation, with his name registered in the FIR.”
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann reacted to Rahul Gandhi’s post and replied, “Rahul Gandhi ji, don't do politics over dead bodies; Punjabis don't like this kind of politics.” He further added that the accused in the Gulzar Singh case had already been apprehended.
(Edited by Harsh Pandey)
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