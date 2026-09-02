ED Seeks FIR in Mohali Development Projects Scam After Providing Evidence Against Key Accused Nitin Gohal; AAP-SAD Trade Jibes 

THE ENFORCEMENT DIRECTORATE (ED) has sought the registration of an FIR against Mohali-based IT professional Nitin Gohal and others in relation to the alleged irregularities in development projects of Suntec City and Altus Space Builders. This is the third time the central agency has written to Punjab Police demanding a complaint in the case. The letter, dated August 31, 2026, was reshared on X by Sukhbir Singh Badal, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president, on September 2, alleging corruption in the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

In its letter, the ED, Jalandhar Zonal Office, was replying to the Punjab Bureau of Investigation, stating that the material under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), which the latter agency is seeking, has already been provided. The ED further requested that the FIR be registered in light of this evidence, which include chats, screenshots, and statement of Nitin Gohal recorded in May 2026. It has asked for a copy of the complaint before the next hearing of the case in the Punjab and Haryana High Court on September 3, 2026.