Punjab SIR 2026: 13.60 Lakh Names Dropped from the Final Electoral Rolls in Punjab Following the SIR Completion in the State

FINAL ELECTORAL ROLLS of all the assembly constituencies in Punjab have been published yesterday, October 12, 2026, following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process in the State, where the names of approximately 13.60 lakh people were dropped or unrecorded due to death, absence, relocation or duplicate entries.

The SIR process in Punjab began on June 25, 2026, and covered all the 117 assembly constituencies in the state, ahead of its assembly polls in 2027. According to the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Anindita Mitra, Punjab had a count of 2,14,61,043 registered voters, of which 1,11,76,866 were males, 1,02,83,468 females and 699 were third gender voters, as on June 9, 2026.

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The initial draft roll recorded a total count of 1,93,94,435 electors, with the final roll recording 2,01,00,727 electors who would cast their votes in the upcoming elections.

How did the SIR Process Unfold in Punjab?

The SIR process began in Punjab on June 25, 2026. The initial period from June 25 to August 3, involved the house-to-house distribution and collection of enumeration forms from the registered voters.