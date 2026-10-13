Punjab SIR 2026: 13.60 Lakh Names Dropped from the Final Electoral Rolls in Punjab Following the SIR Completion in the State

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FINAL ELECTORAL ROLLS of all the assembly constituencies in Punjab have been published yesterday, October 12, 2026, following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process in the State, where the names of approximately 13.60 lakh people were dropped or unrecorded due to death, absence, relocation or duplicate entries.
The SIR process in Punjab began on June 25, 2026, and covered all the 117 assembly constituencies in the state, ahead of its assembly polls in 2027. According to the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Anindita Mitra, Punjab had a count of 2,14,61,043 registered voters, of which 1,11,76,866 were males, 1,02,83,468 females and 699 were third gender voters, as on June 9, 2026.
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The initial draft roll recorded a total count of 1,93,94,435 electors, with the final roll recording 2,01,00,727 electors who would cast their votes in the upcoming elections.
The SIR process began in Punjab on June 25, 2026. The initial period from June 25 to August 3, involved the house-to-house distribution and collection of enumeration forms from the registered voters.
The first draft roll was published on August 13, 2026 with a total of 1,93,94,435 voters. Following this, a window from August 13 to October 8, 2026, was provided to allow the electors to note their claims, objections or rectifications. 86,038 electors of the 34,49,036 who were issued notices during the SIR process were finally marked ineligible after extensive scrutiny.
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In the final roll, the recorded electors rose from 1,93,94,435 to 2,01,00,727, accounting for an increase of 3.64% from the draft roll. According to the official statement by CEO Mitra, the final roll includes 1,03,76,026 male, 97,24,195 female, and 506 third gender voters.
While the SIR process was in session, opinions of varying nature had come to light. Concerns were raised by Navdeep Suri — former Indian Diplomat — as well as by the leaders of the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party.
However, things seemed to have taken an about turn in Punjab, as political parties, including the opposition Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the ruling AAP sought to praise the CEO of Punjab Anindita Mitra over the proper conduct of SIR.
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Arshdeep Singh Kler — spokesperson of SAD — stated the party’s apprehensions regarding SIR, while also claiming that the CEO had been cooperative. Arshdeep said, “We discussed our points with the Chief Electoral Officer at every meeting. She listened carefully to everything and made improvements,” reported Indian Express.
Congress Spokesperson Hardeep Singh Kingra also praised the SIR process in Punjab under CEO Mitra’s supervision, while maintaining that their criticisms regarding the wider SIR process in India remains intact.
(Edited by Harsh Pandey)
(Rh/AR/HP)
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