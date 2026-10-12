No More Protests Allowed at Jantar Mantar: A Look Back at How the Central Delhi Area Became the Designated Protest Site

THE JANTAR MANTAR area of New Delhi, where many protests have happened over the years, has been ‘de-notified’ and is no longer a designated site for protests, Delhi Police announced on Monday, October 12, 2026. The Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, formed a committee to examine which other locations in Delhi could be used for protests so that citizens’ right to assemble peacefully and dissent remains protected.

The committee has now given its recommendations, and hence, the Jantar Mantar area, will no longer be used as a protest site and the three new locations proposed include Ramlila Ground, Burari Ground, and CBD Ground. The notice was issued by Anurag Kumar, Commissioner of Police, Delhi.

This update followed a series of protests organized by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), a satirical group that has announced itself as a pressure group, along with several left-affiliated student organizations and political parties. The protests began on Saturday and Sunday across central Delhi, with protesters demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Thousands of protesters could be seen at Jantar Mantar and in the areas around it, with a heavy police deployment to detain them.