Thursday, April 29, 2021
Quarantine Blues? Try These Four Summer Cocktails

The temperature is increasing, and we can't help but think of ways to escape the heat. Here are a few cocktail recipes to get you started

Summer Cocktails
Summer Cocktails to Refresh The Senses. Pixabay

The mercury levels are rising and we can’t help but think of ways to get relief from this heat. Dushyant Tanwar, Mixologist and Brand Manager, Monika Enterprises, shares a few of his favorite summer cocktail recipes.

Margaritas with Jose Cuervo

Summer brings to us a variety of fruits we love to gorge on. A perfect time to beat the summer heat with a variation of a margarita with your favorite fruit.

Follow NewsGram on LinkedIn to know what’s happening around the world.

* Jose Cuervo silver — 60 ml

Watermelon chunks or a fruit you like — 3-4 chunks

Lime juice — 30ml

Sugar syrup — 20 ml ( depending on how sweet your fruit is)

* Muddle the fruit in a shaker. Add all the ingredients. Shake with ice and strain into a glass of choice. Garnish with a piece of fruit.

Summer Cocktails
A perfect time to beat the summer heat with a variation of a margarita with your favorite fruit. Pixabay

The Perfect Storm with Kraken Rum

From the shores of Trinidad, this beast set out to smack some cool into summer. Release the Kraken into your glass and look with some ginger eyes as raises “The Perfect Storm”

* The Kraken — 60ml Ginger Beer — 180ml

* Stir with Ice in a long glass Garnish with a squeeze of lime.

Holy Grail with Belenkaya Vodka

This caffeine-intense vodka cocktail with lovely flavors of pistachio will surely give you the perfect summer buzz.

* Coffee syrup — 25 ml

Instant Coffee — 200 gms

Brown Sugar — 200 gms

Water — 1Ltr

* Add all ingredients to a pan, heat. Stir till the sugar dissolves.

* Pistachio infused Belenkaya Vodka — 60 ml

* Soak a handful of pistachios in 300 ml of Belenkaya Gold for 1.5 hours. Strain and use. Leftover nuts can be used

for Garnish

* Saline solution — 3 drops

* Mix salt and water in the ratio of 1:4. So for 20 gms of salt mix 80 ml (80g) of water. Mix till it becomes clear

* Shake all ingredients over ice and double strain in a chilled cocktail glass or an old- fashion glass with ice

Garnish with a twist of Orange and chopped pistachios.

Summer Cocktails
Summer brings to us a variety of fruits we love to gorge on. Pixabay

Belle Reve with Brenne French Single Malt

This fruit-forward and floral cocktail with a French single malt will surely remind you of a perfect summer day.

* Brenne whiskey — 60ml

Cointreau — 25ml

Fresh Grapefruit juice

15ml 1 dash orange bitters

* Stir with Ice. Strain into a rocks glass

* Optionally, add one large cube, garnish with a single sprig of Rosemary. (IANS/KB)

