Wednesday, September 30, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Entertainment When Quitting Crossed Jennifer Aniston's Mind
EntertainmentLead Story

When Quitting Crossed Jennifer Aniston’s Mind

Actress Jennifer Aniston has been in showbiz for over three decades

0
When Jennifer Aniston considered quitting
There was a time when Jennifer Aniston thought of quitting. Pinterest

Actress Jennifer Aniston has been in showbiz for over three decades, but there was a time when she thought of quitting.

During an interview, Jennifer was asked what was the closest she ever got to quitting the business, reports eonline. com.

Follow NewsGram on LinkedIn to know what’s happening around the world.

“I would have to say the last two years that has crossed my mind which it never did before,” Jennifer replied.

When Jennifer Aniston considered quitting
As for an alternate career option, she said: “Interior design, probably. I love it. It’s my happy place. It’s really a happy place for me.” Pinterest

Jennifer said that she thought about it before “The Morning Show”, but after a different “unprepared project” she had completed that “s**** the life out of me”.

Also Read: In Conversation With Shriyam Bhagnani

“I don’t know if this is what interests me,” she recalled thinking.

As for an alternate career option, Jennifer said: “Interior design, probably. I love it. It’s my happy place. It’s really a happy place for me.” (IANS)

Previous articleExtracurricular Sports in Childhood Advantageous For Girls
Next articleExcessive Social Media Use Linked with Depression Amid Pandemic

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

6 Ways to Choose the Best Paid Marketing Agency 

NewsGram Desk - 0
In simple words, Pay per Click is an advertising tool that the advertisers use when they want to advertise their company through another site....
Read more
Beauty Tips

Getting Rid of Stretch Marks During And Post-Pregnancy

NewsGram Desk - 0
Stretch marks are a common annoyance during and post-pregnancy and the easiest and most convenient way of reducing these marks is by following a...
Read more
Education

Most Parents Deny To Send Children If Schools Reopen

NewsGram Desk - 0
A majority of 71 percent of parents will not be sending their children to school in October even if schools reopen. With rising COVID cases,...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,134FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,778FollowersFollow

Most Popular

6 Ways to Choose the Best Paid Marketing Agency 

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
In simple words, Pay per Click is an advertising tool that the advertisers use when they want to advertise their company through another site....
Read more

Getting Rid of Stretch Marks During And Post-Pregnancy

Beauty Tips NewsGram Desk - 0
Stretch marks are a common annoyance during and post-pregnancy and the easiest and most convenient way of reducing these marks is by following a...
Read more

Most Parents Deny To Send Children If Schools Reopen

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
A majority of 71 percent of parents will not be sending their children to school in October even if schools reopen. With rising COVID cases,...
Read more

‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’ Turns 4, Fans Remember Sushant

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
The 2016 blockbuster, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, was released four years ago on this day. The film starring the late Sushant Singh Rajput...
Read more

I am a Pledged Organ Donor, Shares Big B

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Amitabh Bachchan is a pledged organ donor and says he is bearing the giving of life to another. Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep...
Read more

Hot Baths Can Prevent Cardiovascular Diseases: Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
New research suggests that taking hot baths, soaking in hot tubs or using saunas can prevent cardiovascular diseases such as heart disease, high blood...
Read more

55% Indians Change Passwords For Online Accounts Regularly

India NewsGram Desk - 0
At least one in four Indians still use weak passwords for their online accounts, while more than 55 per cent change their passwords regularly,...
Read more

Ordinary Conversation May Quickly Spread Tiny Droplets of Virus

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that ordinary conversation creates a conical 'jet-like' airflow that quickly carries a spray of tiny droplets from a speaker's mouth across...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Casti Audio on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Ecran display complet cu rama Samsung Galaxy S7 EDGE negru on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
valve on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,134FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,778FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada