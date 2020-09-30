When Quitting Crossed Jennifer Aniston’s Mind

Actress Jennifer Aniston has been in showbiz for over three decades, but there was a time when she thought of quitting.

During an interview, Jennifer was asked what was the closest she ever got to quitting the business, reports eonline. com.

“I would have to say the last two years that has crossed my mind which it never did before,” Jennifer replied.

Jennifer said that she thought about it before “The Morning Show”, but after a different “unprepared project” she had completed that “s**** the life out of me”.

“I don’t know if this is what interests me,” she recalled thinking.

As for an alternate career option, Jennifer said: “Interior design, probably. I love it. It’s my happy place. It’s really a happy place for me.” (IANS)