Rajasthan

ED raids coaching institute in Rajasthan

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday conducted a raid at Kalam Academy which imparts coaching to students for IAS exams, in Sikar, Rajasthan.
ED raids coaching institute in Rajasthan (Wikimedia Commons)
ED raids coaching institute in Rajasthan (Wikimedia Commons)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday conducted a raid at Kalam Academy which imparts coaching to students for IAS exams, in Sikar, Rajasthan.

According to information, the action was related to money laundering and financial irregularities. The sources said that there were also possibilities of investigation of the leaked paper scam.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday conducted a raid at Kalam Academy which imparts coaching to students for IAS exams, in Sikar, Rajasthan. (Wikimedia Commons)
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday conducted a raid at Kalam Academy which imparts coaching to students for IAS exams, in Sikar, Rajasthan. (Wikimedia Commons)

However, as of now the ED has not made any official statement in the matter.

Kalam Academy provides coaching to students for various competitive exams, including the RAS and IAS.

ED raids coaching institute in Rajasthan (Wikimedia Commons)
Two teenage sisters gang-raped for 18 months in Rajasthan

The branch of Kalam Academy in Jaipur is located in the Riddhi Siddhi Triveni Nagar area.

Further details are awaited. (IANS/NJ)

Rajasthan
IAS
Coaching Institutes

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
NewsGram
www.newsgram.com