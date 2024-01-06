Climate-driven crop failures, pest infestations plague farmers in Rajasthan’s Udaipur

The grim picture

Kharif (June to September) is the primary cropping season in Udaipur district. Maize, sorghum, paddy, urad dal (split black lentil), moong dal (green gram), arhar (pigeon pea) and oilseeds such as moofli (groundnut), til (sesame) and soybean are among the major kharif crops here.

According to the information received from the office of agricultural department joint director in Udaipur, the net sown area of last year’s kharif season was 2,32,172 hectares. The total volume of production in that season was 2,86,197 metric tonnes.

As per the department's estimate, nearly 7,800 farmers in the district have been adversely affected by a combination of monsoon variability and pest infestations. The estimated crop loss encompasses 16,000 hectares of agricultural land this kharif season, with 79% of the damage attributed to extreme rainfall and dry spells, and the rest to pests. In 2020-21, 2,093 hectares were affected by fall armyworm, whereas it was 3,355 hectares in 2022-23.

According to the Udaipur Collectorate office data, the average rainfall this year was 737 mm, which is 159 mm less than last year’s average. Additionally, there were 25 dry days during monsoon this year.

According to Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Udaipur, there have been consecutive dry spells in the last four years in the district, with at least 20 to 27 dry days during the monsoon season. Rise in temperatures have increased pest populations as it decreased the pupation time in insects and made them less vulnerable to natural enemies. Similarly, increased rainfall with humidity can lead to fungal and viral diseases in crops.

Dr Deepak Kumar Jain, Subject Matter Specialist, Plant Protection Cell, KVK Udaipur, tells 101Reporters that dry spells and extreme rainfall create a suitable environment for disease pests to proliferate.

"During my field observations, I have noticed that in the last two to three years, minor pests have become major pests, and new pests have come up. The emergence of invasive species like the fall armyworm have also increased, affecting several crops, including maize, rice and sugarcane.”

“Controlling fall armyworm is very challenging as it can travel up to 100 km in a single night and lay 500 eggs in one go. Additionally, with increased humidity, viral diseases, including yellow vein mosaic disease transmitted by whitefly, have become common in soybean,” Jain explains.

On the ways to control them, he says use of improved seed varieties, chemical methods such as Emamectin benzoate and pheromone traps can help. “Training sessions are organised to educate farmers on the correct application of pesticides, and subsidies of Rs 500 per hectare are provided for buying pesticides. Moreover, growing Napier grass, application of neem oil and beejamrit, and deep ploughing can prove beneficial," Jain adds.

With research findings from Deshmukh et al. in 2020 underscoring potential human health risks linked to Emamectin benzoate, the question remains as to where to look for the right solution.