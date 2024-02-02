A sweet victory for unmarried women of Rajasthan as anganwadi positions open for them

Victory for Unmarried women:- When there is no condition of marriage for men to get employed in any government department, why should that be imposed on women who strive to become anganwadi workers? That was what piqued Madhu Charan (26) to launch a legal battle against the Rajasthan government over a rather strange constraint that has been in force in the state for more than two decades.

An unmarried woman hailing from Gugdi in Pachpadra block of Balotra district, Madhu approached the Rajasthan High Court (HC) against the marriage clause for getting anganwadi job. On September 4 last year, the HC ruled in her favour and declared the condition of women being married as “illegal, illogical, arbitrary and unconstitutional”.

"I fought in the HC for four-and-a-half years... This was not my fight alone, but of all the women in the state. This was to get justice for everyone,” she told 101Reporters with a steely resolve.

"The HC has held in its judgment that depriving a woman of public employment on the basis of her unmarried status is a violation of the fundamental rights granted to a woman under Articles 14 and 16 of the Constitution of India. The court termed it an attack on the dignity of women. Respecting the HC decision, the government should have immediately removed this condition. However, the department has not issued an order yet,” she added.

Explaining how the case came about, Madhu's father Muldan Charan said the Women and Child Development (WCD) Department had issued an advertisement in June 2019 to fill the vacant post of an anganwadi worker in their village. “My daughter tried to apply, but she was not allowed because she was unmarried. Subsequently, I sent her application by speed post to the office of the Child Development Project Officer [CDPO], Pachpadra, but even that was not considered.”

“I am a small farmer, but I stand with my daughter on this issue. Even if we had to go to the Supreme Court, we would have definitely gone,” he asserted.

Even today, people of Rajasthan hesitate to send their girl children out of their villages for work. They think it is better for women to get employed in their villages itself. In line with this thought process, unmarried girls in the state have been submitting memorandums to the department officials following the HC judgment, demanding that they be appointed in anganwadis.

“A few months ago, we invited applications for anganwadi workers' posts for the villages in Chitalwana block. Referring to the HC decision, many unmarried women then submitted a memorandum demanding that they be appointedt to these posts. We have written to the Jaipur headquarters seeking their views,” Ashok Bishnoi, Child Development Project Officer (CDPO), WCD Department, Jalore, told 101Reporters.