How a Family Was Left in Shambles by Dacoit Jagan Singh Gurjar as Justice Remained Blind

A group of approximately 10–15 armed men stormed the village. One assailant climbed onto the terrace of the woman’s house, where she was still sleeping, and fired more than a dozen rounds, sending waves of terror throughout the village. After the gunfire stopped, the gang forced their way into the house. Inside, they dragged the woman outside by the neck. Terrified, she pleaded with them, saying she did not know who they were. One of the men, with chilling pride, identified himself: “People call me Jagan Singh Gurjar.”

What followed was an act of unimaginable brutality. In full view of the village—including children and elders—the men stripped two women naked. Terrified villagers, still shaken from the earlier gunfire, froze, powerless to intervene. Both women were held by their braided hair and paraded through the village. One woman was eventually left behind, but the other, who had been sleeping, was paraded while crying and begging to know what wrong she had done. She was repeatedly beaten with rifle butts until she collapsed, nearly lifeless. The gang had originally come looking for her husband, but in his absence, they chose to punish her instead.

The children, horrified and desperate for help, called their father in Mathura. Shocked, he immediately contacted the police. The woman continued to be beaten and, after some time, was left half-conscious and bloodied at the doorstep. The assailants then fled the scene.

The police officers arrived and rushed the woman to the hospital. Although her life was saved, she was emotionally shattered and even contemplated ending her life, but chose to stay strong for the sake of her children.

Usman Sifi said that later, the family recounted their ordeal to a journalist. The woman’s husband filed a police complaint against Jagan Gurjar, a notorious dacoit with a bounty of ₹11 lakh on his head. Known for repeated arrests and equally frequent releases, Gurjar openly mocked the law, claiming the police could do nothing against him.