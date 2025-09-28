How a Family Was Left in Shambles by Dacoit Jagan Singh Gurjar as Justice Remained Blind

In June 2019, a Dholpur family was brutally attacked by dacoit Jagan Gurjar’s gang
The woman of the family was stripped, beaten, and paraded in public.
Despite filing a police complaint, the family faced intimidation and were forced to withdraw the case.
In June 2019, a family from a village in Dholpur district, Rajasthan, endured a harrowing ordeal that revealed both the brutality of dacoits and the failures of the justice system. Independent Journalist Usman Saifi detailed the horrific events the family faced in a video report.
The day began like any other. A young man, around 31 or 32 years old, left home on the morning of June 12, 2019, telling his family that he was headed to Mathura for some work and would return by evening. At home, his wife rested while their children played nearby. The day was quiet and uneventful until around noon, when chaos erupted.
A group of approximately 10–15 armed men stormed the village. One assailant climbed onto the terrace of the woman’s house, where she was still sleeping, and fired more than a dozen rounds, sending waves of terror throughout the village. After the gunfire stopped, the gang forced their way into the house. Inside, they dragged the woman outside by the neck. Terrified, she pleaded with them, saying she did not know who they were. One of the men, with chilling pride, identified himself: “People call me Jagan Singh Gurjar.”
What followed was an act of unimaginable brutality. In full view of the village—including children and elders—the men stripped two women naked. Terrified villagers, still shaken from the earlier gunfire, froze, powerless to intervene. Both women were held by their braided hair and paraded through the village. One woman was eventually left behind, but the other, who had been sleeping, was paraded while crying and begging to know what wrong she had done. She was repeatedly beaten with rifle butts until she collapsed, nearly lifeless. The gang had originally come looking for her husband, but in his absence, they chose to punish her instead.
The children, horrified and desperate for help, called their father in Mathura. Shocked, he immediately contacted the police. The woman continued to be beaten and, after some time, was left half-conscious and bloodied at the doorstep. The assailants then fled the scene.
The police officers arrived and rushed the woman to the hospital. Although her life was saved, she was emotionally shattered and even contemplated ending her life, but chose to stay strong for the sake of her children.
Usman Sifi said that later, the family recounted their ordeal to a journalist. The woman’s husband filed a police complaint against Jagan Gurjar, a notorious dacoit with a bounty of ₹11 lakh on his head. Known for repeated arrests and equally frequent releases, Gurjar openly mocked the law, claiming the police could do nothing against him.
For the family’s protection, four to five RAAC police officers were stationed at their home. Months passed in fear. No one in the village dared visit them, abandoning the family out of fear that they might face a similar fate at the hands of the dacoit.
Eight months later, the situation worsened. Police searched the family’s house and claimed to have found an illegal weapon. The husband was arrested and sent to jail, leaving his wife and children vulnerable once again.
Inside the jail, he was approached by men who warned him to withdraw the case against Gurjar. They told him that if he wanted his family to remain safe, he must take back the complaint. Terrified, he eventually complied, giving a written statement in court claiming nothing had happened, which led to the case being quietly dropped.
The family, abandoned by the law and terrorized by the dacoit, expressed their helplessness to the journalist, saying, ‘If dacoits like Jagan Gurjar still wield power in Chambal today, it is because of the police. He goes to jail when he chooses and walks free whenever he wishes.’”
Though the official case faded into silence, the memory remains vivid for the family—an untold tragedy of fear, humiliation, and injustice. [Rh/VP]
