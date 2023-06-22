Sultana Daku: A daku used to do all good things

Do you recall hearing about a dacoit taking on the British? If the answer to that question is "no," we will tell you about a particular dacoit whose name is still widely known in today's article.

Sultana Daku is the thief's real name. Many movies have been made about him in different languages.

Sultana claimed to be a member of the Maharana Pratap dynasty and was born in the Uttar Pradesh village of Harthala in the Moradabad district. But, according to some historians he was born in the state of Bijnor.

According to legend, Sultana, a dacoit who hailed from a very poor household, turned into one out of love. Actually, when he confessed his feelings to an English woman, the British threatened him. Sultana then abducted the woman, and ever since, she has chosen the road of terror.