A New Law Against Protesting with Bodies Meets Old Habits in Rajasthan

By Amarpal Singh Verma

Hanumangarh, Rajasthan: On December 7, the Rajasthan government notified the Respect for Deceased Bodies Act , criminalising the use of a corpse as a tool of protest. The law makes it mandatory to conduct a funeral within 24 hours of death, barring limited exceptions such as a pending post-mortem or close relatives being outside the state.

Blocking roads, holding on to a body to exert pressure, or delaying last rites can now invite one to five years of imprisonment and fines.

The move targets a practice that has become routine in Rajasthan. After unnatural deaths, mourning is increasingly being followed by protest. Families often place bodies on roads or outside police stations and collectorate offices, refusing cremation until compensation or action is assured.

Take for example a recent case in Sri Ganganagar. After a farmer died from electrocution caused by a snapped power line, villagers staged a two-day protest with the body. The funeral took place only after assurances of Rs 18 lakh in compensation from multiple agencies. Protest leaders openly said the family would have received nothing without agitation. Similar scenes played out in Hanumangarh after the death of a four-year-old at an anganwadi, where last rites were delayed until compensation and a job were promised.

Such protests, seen after road accidents, electrocutions, medical negligence and workplace deaths, have become a familiar pressure tactic. The new law seeks to curb them, arguing that they disrupt public order and strip the dead of dignity.