Living With the Desert: How Thar’s Nomadic Herders are Adapting to a Changing Climate

By Sharvan Kumar

In the fading light of Balotra’s dunes of Rajasthan, Goma Ram (56) watches his camels lower their heads to graze. The animals move slowly, picking at sparse grass near a shallow water structure repaired or tanka only two years ago. “Earlier, we would have had to walk much farther,” he told 101Reporters. “Now, at least here, there is water.”

For generations, nomadic herders such as the Raikas, Kalbeliya and Banjaras have lived across the wide stretches of the Thar Desert by moving with the seasons. Their lives followed the cycle of the monsoon. When the rains arrived in late June, grasslands turned green and herders travelled with their camels, sheep and goats in search of fresh pasture. When the land dried, they returned to their home villages or moved towards areas with water.

That natural order of things is now breaking as rains arrive late or sometimes not at all, and summers stretch longer and burn hotter. Traditional grazing routes that once supported thousands of animals have turned into barren stretches of sand. Pastoralists across western Rajasthan said they have noticed these changes intensifying over the past 15 to 20 years.

According to the India Meteorological Department, western Rajasthan has warmed by about 1.2°C over the past three decades, while rainfall has declined by roughly 17%.

“Districts such as Barmer, Jaisalmer and Nagaur now receive barely 220-250 millimetres of rain in many years, well below the 450-700 millimetres generally considered necessary for reliable kharif crops. In 2024, Barmer received 468.3 mm of rainfall, western Rajasthan 511.1 mm and Jaisalmer 451.9 mm, which were higher than the long-term regional averages but marked by intense spells and long dry breaks, underlining how erratic and volatile rainfall has become in the region.”

“Earlier, every few kilometres there was a johad or a tanka,” recalled Hadmana Ram Raika (56) from Asada village near Balotra. “Now the sand stretches forever. We wait for the rains, but sometimes they never come.”

Scarcity of rainfall has made it harder to recharge traditional water systems, shrinking grazing lands and forcing herders to rethink survival in the desert. Many now say their future depends on how well communities can revive and adapt practices that once sustained life in the Thar.

Traditional water systems and Orans a lifeline

In the Baytu block of Barmer, adaptation has taken the form of restoration. Women-led self-help groups, with support from organisations working in the region, have begun repairing traditional water structures such as tankas and johads which are underground systems designed to capture and store rainwater.

Over the past two years, more than 250 tankas and johads have been repaired in the block. These structures often become the only reliable source of water for animals when wells dry up.

“We repaired four tankas near our hamlet,” said Tara Devi, who leads one such self-help group. “Now our animals drink nearby, and we don’t have to walk for hours.”