Ethanol Plant in Rajasthan’s Hanumangarh to be Scrapped Following Massive Farmers Protest

A proposed ethanol plant near Tibbi in Hanumangarh district of Rajasthan will no longer be set up following massive farmers protests against its construction. A factory, planned by Dune Ethanol Pvt. Ltd., confirmed that the firm has opted to relocate the plant. Farmer leaders termed the move a major victory for the agitation that has continued for over a year.

The decision came after renewed demonstrations by farmers and residents of the Rathi Kheda region on 17 December 2025, which were supported by national farmers unions and local politicians.

A Kisan Sabha leader described the decision as the result of a historic farmers’ struggle. He, however, said the movement would continue until cases registered against protesting farmers are withdrawn. Farmers had been demonstrating since mid December against the ethanol plant proposed in the Rathi Kheda area of Tibbi tehsil, alleging risks to groundwater and agriculture. The agitation against the plant stretches back to September 2024, when the BJP government approved the project, and intensified in June 2025, when construction first began.