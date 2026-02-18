Massive Explosion in the Illegal Firecracker Manufacturing Factory at Rajasthan's Bhilwadi Area Kills Seven Workers; Triggers Safety Inspection Across the Area

Illegal firecracker unit explosion in Khushkheda kills seven workers.
Migrant labourers among victims; several critically injured and hospitalised in Delhi.
Probe ordered, manager detained and factory inspections launched.
An illegal firecracker factory in Khushkheda in Rajasthan’s Khairthal-Tijara district was blown away by a powerful explosion around 9 am on Monday, 16 February 2026. There were around 20 workers present at the site during the explosion; some escaped, while seven workers were burned to death and several others sustained critical injuries. The unit was reportedly registered as a garment manufacturing facility in the Bhiwadi industrial area but was used to illegally manufacture firecrackers.
In relation to the explosion, Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Sumitra Pareek said, “Seven persons have died in the incident. It was a garment factory, but firecrackers were being manufactured inside it illegally.”
Among the injured, two were admitted to Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital, while four others were referred to AIIMS Delhi owing to their condition. Out of the deceased, three have been identified through DNA samples as Mintu, Nitesh and Sujan from Bihar’s Motihari district, while the rest are being identified through DNA samples as the bodies were charred beyond recognition. Officials have said that the victims were all migrant workers from the same district.
The explosion led to a series of successive fires, rapidly engulfing large parts of the premises. The scene continued for almost one-and-a-half hours before firefighters brought it under control. The loud explosion can be seen in the CCTV footage of the area, which was followed by the building shaking and then flames spreading across the structure. Later, a forensic team collected scattered bone fragments from the debris along with burnt firecracker samples from the site for investigation.
As per officials, the factory was registered under the name of Rajendra Kumar as “Readymade Garment”, and records suggest the place had been leased out. There was no evidence of garment-related work inside the factory premises, as confirmed by District Collector Artika Shukla. Investigators discovered gunpowder, firecrackers and packaging materials at the site, and later investigation revealed that the factory gates were always kept locked to avoid any suspicion of illegal explosive manufacturing.
The factory manager, Abhinandan, has been detained for questioning. A case will be registered against the owner as officials probe the matter for any further compliance records. An inspection order has been passed by the district administration for all factories located in Bhiwadi and Khushkheda within seven days to ensure no further illegal activities are being carried out at any other factory. There will also be a magisterial inquiry, as Tijara Deputy Superintendent of Police Shivraj Singh is leading the preliminary investigation, with others examining any safety lapses.
The reason behind the explosion is suspected to be the presence of explosive material and firecrackers inside the premises; however, the exact cause is still being investigated. The incident was discovered by police during routine patrolling, after which police, fire brigade and medical teams rushed to the spot for rescue operations.
