Massive Explosion in the Illegal Firecracker Manufacturing Factory at Rajasthan's Bhilwadi Area Kills Seven Workers; Triggers Safety Inspection Across the Area

As per officials, the factory was registered under the name of Rajendra Kumar as “Readymade Garment”, and records suggest the place had been leased out. There was no evidence of garment-related work inside the factory premises, as confirmed by District Collector Artika Shukla. Investigators discovered gunpowder, firecrackers and packaging materials at the site, and later investigation revealed that the factory gates were always kept locked to avoid any suspicion of illegal explosive manufacturing.

The factory manager, Abhinandan, has been detained for questioning. A case will be registered against the owner as officials probe the matter for any further compliance records. An inspection order has been passed by the district administration for all factories located in Bhiwadi and Khushkheda within seven days to ensure no further illegal activities are being carried out at any other factory. There will also be a magisterial inquiry, as Tijara Deputy Superintendent of Police Shivraj Singh is leading the preliminary investigation, with others examining any safety lapses.

The reason behind the explosion is suspected to be the presence of explosive material and firecrackers inside the premises; however, the exact cause is still being investigated. The incident was discovered by police during routine patrolling, after which police, fire brigade and medical teams rushed to the spot for rescue operations.

(SY)