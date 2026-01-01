Explosion at ‘Le Constellation’ Bar in Swiss Ski Resort Crans-Montana Leaves Several Dead During New Year Celebrations

A powerful explosion struck Le Constellation Bar in the Swiss ski resort town of Crans-Montana around 1:30 am during New Year celebrations
More than 100 people were inside the venue, with authorities confirming multiple deaths and more than 100 injuries, the exact toll remains unverified.
The cause of the explosion remains unknown, though local media have suggested that fireworks used during a concert may have been involved.
An explosion struck Switzerland’s luxury ski resort town of Crans-Montana on January 1, 2026. The devastating blast triggered a fire inside a crowded bar during New Year celebrations, killing multiple people and injuring more than 100, authorities confirmed.
The explosion hit Le Constellation Bar at around 1:30 am, as tourists packed the venue to welcome the New Year. Flames spread rapidly through the establishment, prompting a large-scale emergency response. Police said rescue operations were ongoing, while the surrounding area was sealed off and a temporary no-fly zone was imposed to facilitate firefighting and medical evacuation efforts.
Valais cantonal police spokesperson Gaetan Lathion said investigators were still working to determine the cause of the explosion. He added that the fire was brought under control in the early hours of the morning.
Preliminary assessments indicate that more than 100 people were inside the bar at the time of the incident. Swiss broadcaster RTS reported that the explosion originated in the basement of the building, which has a maximum capacity of around 400 people.
While officials have not confirmed the cause, local media reports suggested that pyrotechnics or fireworks used during a concert may have played a role. Swiss newspapers Blick and Le Nouvelliste cited medical and emergency sources describing a “heavy toll,” with unofficial estimates suggesting up to 40 deaths and around 100 injuries. Authorities, however, cautioned that these figures remain unverified.
Police said most of those affected are believed to be holidaymakers, as Crans-Montana was hosting a large number of international visitors during the festive season. A family assistance centre and helpline have been set up to help relatives seeking information about those who were inside the bar.
Images circulating on social media showed thick smoke billowing into the night sky. Videos also captured flames engulfing parts of the building, as firefighters and rescue teams battled the blaze amid chaotic scenes.
Crans-Montana, located in the Valais region of the Swiss Alps, is one of Switzerland’s most prominent resort destinations and lies roughly two hours from the capital, Bern. The town is scheduled to host a major FIS World Cup speed skiing event later this month.
Authorities said further updates would be provided as the investigation continues, stressing that the cause of the explosion remains undetermined.
