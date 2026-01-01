Explosion at ‘Le Constellation’ Bar in Swiss Ski Resort Crans-Montana Leaves Several Dead During New Year Celebrations

Valais cantonal police spokesperson Gaetan Lathion said investigators were still working to determine the cause of the explosion. He added that the fire was brought under control in the early hours of the morning.

Preliminary assessments indicate that more than 100 people were inside the bar at the time of the incident. Swiss broadcaster RTS reported that the explosion originated in the basement of the building, which has a maximum capacity of around 400 people.

While officials have not confirmed the cause, local media reports suggested that pyrotechnics or fireworks used during a concert may have played a role. Swiss newspapers Blick and Le Nouvelliste cited medical and emergency sources describing a “heavy toll,” with unofficial estimates suggesting up to 40 deaths and around 100 injuries. Authorities, however, cautioned that these figures remain unverified.