Water-Intensive Mathania Chilli Awaits GI Recognition Amid Groundwater Crisis

Cautious revival

Some farmers, however, are experimenting with revival. Mahendra Chaudhary of Gagadi village resumed chilli cultivation on four-and-a-half bighas last year after a decade-long gap. His brother uses drip irrigation, mulching and low tunnels, and practices organic farming. In villages such as Rajasani, Tinwari, Binjhwadia, Rampura, Balrava and Bada Kotecha, farmers have built rainwater storage tanks and distribute water through drip systems rather than flood irrigation.

Water from tube wells is not used directly. It is first poured into the tanks to allow the nutrients to settle, and then the same water is distributed to the fields through drip irrigation. Asha Ram Gehlot, a trader in Mathania, said that he once handled up to 300 maunds of chilli. Today, volumes are too low to sustain profitable trade.

Rupesh Lava, Deputy Director of the Horticulture Department, believes that receiving the GI tag will benefit farmers. According to him, the department is encouraging farmers to adopt organic farming and drip irrigation, and farmers are gradually shifting towards this. He says that if proper technology and water management are adopted, Mathania chili cultivation can be revived.

Amidst this hope, opinions differ regarding the GI tag. Shravan Ram Bhadu, CEO of Tinwari Farmer Producer Company, says that other varieties of chili are being sold in the market under the name of his chili. According to him, the GI tag will prevent brand theft and provide legal protection to Mathania chili. He explains that traditional indigenous seeds have almost become extinct, but efforts are being made to revive cultivation using those seeds on a trial basis. Farmers are now abandoning flood irrigation and returning to drip irrigation and organic farming.

Tulchharam Sinwar of the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh believes that the GI tag will provide legal protection to Mathania chillies and enable them to fetch premium prices in the market

But not everyone is on the same page. Farmer Chandulal Khatri says a GI tag cannot bring water back to wells. Rampal Jat, National President of the Kisan Mahapanchayat, argued that branding is meaningless without stable production. First, he says, groundwater must be restored and disease-resistant local seeds redeveloped.

On the other hand, government officials believe that the situation is serious, but not completely insurmountable.