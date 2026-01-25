Why an Amrit Sarovar pond failed to recharge groundwater in a Bhopal village

Technical failure

Villagers and experts say the failure of the pond was not inevitable, but the result of basic engineering flaws.

When the project began in 2022, then district Chief Executive Officer Rituraj Singh said the site had been selected based on scientific recommendations. But villagers say that in the Rs 21.4 lakh project, emphasis was placed on “beautification” while core engineering requirements were ignored.

Sadhana Lodhi, who leads a women’s self-help group in the village, said the most serious flaw lies in the retention wall built along the road-facing side. “Water leaks from there,” she said.

Farmer Madanlal, who contributed a tractor-trolley and 40 litres of diesel during construction, said the embankment meant to hold water was poorly built, with multiple leakage points. “Other parts of the pond have also been left open. When the water level rises, pressure builds on weak sections and the water seeps out,” he said.

Bhupendra Singh, who provided a JCB and 350 litres of diesel, said the administration installed paver blocks and chairs for aesthetic appeal but ignored essential techniques such as clay lining. “That is why the water does not stay,” he said.

Food and Agriculture Organization guidelines recommend that the bottom of a pond contain at least a 20% clay-rich soil layer to prevent seepage. Villagers allege that while the site earlier collected rainwater naturally, the absence of a strong embankment and adequate depth allowed water to drain away.

“We thought the administration would deepen the pond and strengthen the embankment so that water would remain for a few months after the rains,” Sadhana Lodhi said. “But rain ends… water ends.”

Environmental expert Subhash C Pandey said many of Madhya Pradesh’s 5,839 Amrit Sarovars suffer from similar problems. “Without proper site surveys and geotechnical testing, a pond is nothing more than a pit,” he said, adding that desilting and maintenance are rarely carried out, further reducing capacity. As a result, promised livelihoods such as fish farming have failed to materialise.

For farmers like Umrao Singh, the consequences are immediate. Singh, who owns 10 acres of land and contributed equipment and diesel to the project, has two borewells, one at 400 feet and another at 900 feet, but both dry up during summer. His field lies about 500 metres from the pond, yet even the deeper borewell yields only one or two buckets every 30 to 60 minutes in peak summer.

“It was said the pond would hold water year-round and recharge surrounding land,” Singh said. “I hoped at least one assured crop would be possible. That hope now seems unrealistic.”