Ex-Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s honey trap scandal revives discussions about the oldest trick in the spy book: Here are 5 major Indian honey trap cases

NVIDIA CEO JENSEN HUANG’S latest scandalous list of affairs has the entire world talking. On November 12, 2026, Jensen Huang resigned from Nvidia, the world’s leading supplier of AI chips, just days after a report by The New York Times claimed that the tech billionaire was having an extramarital affair with Alice Huang (no relation), who is suspected of being a Chinese spy by US intelligence.
The Nvidia share price has dropped significantly ever since the news broke, with netizens jumping on the meme wagon, claiming that Jensen Huang fell for the oldest trick in the book—the honey trap strategy. The honeypot or honey trap refers to an age-old trick used to gather confidential information through sexual or romantic relationships.
Jensen Huang married Lori Mills in 1985, who later became Lori Huang. After 41 years of marriage, Jensen Huang acknowledged his affair in an official email, in which he apologised to his family and employees.
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The US, Taiwanese, and European authorities have accused China of practising honey trap or sexpionage to leverage information or gain access to top-secret data. However, honey trap cases have not been reported only in the US or Europe; several such cases have emerged in India as well over the years. With Jensen Huang stepping down as the president and CEO of Nvidia, age-old honey trap scandals are back in the headlines. Here are the top five Indian spy scandals involving honey traps:
Madhuri Gupta was a junior Indian diplomat who was working at the Indian High Commission in Islamabad, Pakistan in 2010. From a diplomat to a spy, Gupta was arrested for passing sensitive information to Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). According to reports, Gupta fell into a carefully curated honey trap in which a young Pakistani agent was sent to seduce her. She fell for him, and he gained her trust, ultimately obtaining sensitive information from her, which led to her betrayal to her country.
Reports claim that she shared details of Indian intelligence officials posted in Pakistan. She was subsequently arrested by the Delhi Police's Special Cell under the Official Secrets Act in 2010. She was convicted and was living a secluded life in 2021, when she was out on bail. She passed away the same year while living in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan.
YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra was a travel vlogger from Haryana, India. She was arrested on May 17, 2025, in connection with an espionage case in which she was suspected of spying for Pakistan. According to reports, Jyoti Malhotra allegedly fell into a honey trap set by a Pakistani operative, and her frequent visits to Pakistan were flagged, leading to her arrest. As a travel vlogger, she had travelled to multiple countries.
However, reports suggest that she was in touch with Pakistani officer Danish at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi during the 2025 India-Pakistan conflict. The conflict was a response to the Pahalgam attack, in which 26 civilians were killed in a terrorist attack on April 22, 2025.
Pradeep Kurulkar was arrested by the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of Maharashtra on May 3, 2023, in connection with an alleged espionage case. He is a former scientist at the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and was arrested for allegedly leaking information to a woman named Zara Dasgupta, who was reportedly a Pakistani intelligence operative. According to reports, he texted the Pakistani female operative about Indian missile systems and discussed other defence projects with her.
See Also: When Jensen Huang met his future wife Lori Mills in college: After 41 years of marriage, their divorce settlement could be the costliest in history
The ATS filed a chargesheet, which revealed that Kurulkar had shared sensitive information about India’s top defence projects, including BrahMos and Agni-6.
Satendra Siwal was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh ATS in February 2024 for allegedly sharing crucial and secret weapons documents belonging to the Indian Air Force and the Indian Navy. From 2021, he had been working as an India-based security assistant (IBSA) at the Indian Embassy in Moscow, Russia. The UP ATS investigation revealed that Siwal was allegedly involved in anti-India activities with Pakistan’s ISI. He was later summoned to the ATS field office in Meerut, where he confessed to his involvement in the crime. According to some reports, a woman approached him on social media, where Siwal was allegedly honey-trapped into leaking secret information.
Nishant Agrawal, an ex-BrahMos engineer, was arrested in 2018 in a joint operation by the ATS Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra for allegedly spying for Pakistan’s ISI. According to initial reports, he fell into a honey trap on social media set by men posing as girls, a narrative that Agrawal later denied. Reports suggest that he leaked crucial information related to the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile project. He was sentenced to 14 years in prison in June 2024 and was subsequently granted bail in 2023 by the Bombay High Court.
[Og/VS]
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