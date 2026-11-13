Ex-Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s honey trap scandal revives discussions about the oldest trick in the spy book: Here are 5 major Indian honey trap cases

NVIDIA CEO JENSEN HUANG’S latest scandalous list of affairs has the entire world talking. On November 12, 2026, Jensen Huang resigned from Nvidia, the world’s leading supplier of AI chips, just days after a report by The New York Times claimed that the tech billionaire was having an extramarital affair with Alice Huang (no relation), who is suspected of being a Chinese spy by US intelligence.

The Nvidia share price has dropped significantly ever since the news broke, with netizens jumping on the meme wagon, claiming that Jensen Huang fell for the oldest trick in the book—the honey trap strategy. The honeypot or honey trap refers to an age-old trick used to gather confidential information through sexual or romantic relationships.

Jensen Huang married Lori Mills in 1985, who later became Lori Huang. After 41 years of marriage, Jensen Huang acknowledged his affair in an official email, in which he apologised to his family and employees.

See Also: Former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang faces third affair allegation involving another employee

The US, Taiwanese, and European authorities have accused China of practising honey trap or sexpionage to leverage information or gain access to top-secret data. However, honey trap cases have not been reported only in the US or Europe; several such cases have emerged in India as well over the years. With Jensen Huang stepping down as the president and CEO of Nvidia, age-old honey trap scandals are back in the headlines. Here are the top five Indian spy scandals involving honey traps: