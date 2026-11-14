Romantic relationships, seduction and romeo agents: Top 5 high-profile honey trap cases similar to ex-Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang

JUST DAYS AFTER TECH BILLIONAIRE Jensen Huang admitted to an extramarital affair with Alice Huang (no relation), who is suspected of being a Chinese spy by US intelligence, he resigned from Nvidia on November 12, 2026. Ever since reports of Jensen Huang’s multiple affairs broke out, netizens have jumped on the meme bandwagon, with social media users taking a jibe at the former Nvidia CEO for falling for the oldest trick in the spy book.
While the infamous spy trick—honey trapping—has always existed, Jensen Huang’s relationship with a woman suspected of spying for Beijing has once again sparked a discourse on this age-old espionage tactic. Honey traps are often used to lure confidential information or secret data from high-profile individuals. These traps are often laid using romantic or sexual relationships to extract valuable information. Using romantic or sexual relationships as a method of spying is often associated with China, according to some reports, even though China has consistently refuted these claims.
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The term honey trap, which is also known as a honey pot, is trending again following Jensen Huang’s downfall after a report by The New York Times alleged that Alice Huang is a Chinese spy. The former Nvidia CEO’s extramarital affair quickly became a matter of US national security. However, there have been other honey trap scandals in the past that remain among the most talked-about cases. Here are the top 5 high-profile honey trap cases:
John Vassall (born 1924) was a gay civil servant who was working at the British Embassy in Moscow, Russia, back in 1962. He fell into a honey trap and later spied for the Soviet Union, becoming part of one of the most famous honey trap scandals. According to reports, Vassall was photographed having sex with other men and was blackmailed using the pictures. Reports claim that he also received payments for passing crucial information to the KGB, the Soviet Union's foreign intelligence agency. He was arrested and sentenced to 18 years in prison for espionage.
The case of James J. Smith became a national topic of discussion in 2003 after he lied about his sexual relationship with a Chinese woman named Katrina Leung, who was a double agent. Smith was an American FBI agent at the time and was also Leung’s handler. Leung was a long time FBI asset who had been recruited to gather information during her travels to China. She was a naturalized American citizen who also started spying for China during her business trips in 1990.
The case became prime-time news after James J. Smith was charged with gross negligence for allegedly allowing Katrina Leung access to confidential information. Smith was also charged with filing a false report to FBI headquarters in which he had failed to flag Leung’s reliability as an FBI asset. He reportedly had an affair with Leung for nearly 20 years.
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In 1985, Sharon Scranage (born 1955), a former CIA clerk, pleaded guilty to charges of passing crucial information to her Ghanaian lover, Michael Soussoudis. He persuaded Scranage to provide him with important US information after establishing a romantic relationship with her. She was initially sentenced to four years in prison, which was later reduced to two years.
According to reports, Clayton Lonetree (born 1961) was a former US Marine who was seduced by a Russian woman named Violetta Seina. The couple began their relationship soon after they met. However, little did Lonetree know that Violetta Seina was a double agent working for the KGB. She even introduced him to her uncle, who was a KGB operative and asked Lonetree to join hands with the Soviet Union in 1985. He shared blueprints of the US Embassy in Vienna, along with other key information. A year later, in 1986, he confessed his actions to the CIA and was charged with espionage.
Gabrielle Gast fell for a honey trap after she was reportedly targeted by a Romeo agent. According to a BBC report dated June 6, 2000, she was 25 years old when she met a man from East Germany named Schmidt, even though his real name was Schneider. He was trained to target women who were either unmarried or widowed and worked in secretarial positions at government offices. The Romeo agents used to seduce women into working for the East German secret service, the Stasi. Gast believed that she was carrying out her tasks for a future with Schmidt and began passing crucial documents to East Germany.
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