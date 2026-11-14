Romantic relationships, seduction and romeo agents: Top 5 high-profile honey trap cases similar to ex-Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang

JUST DAYS AFTER TECH BILLIONAIRE Jensen Huang admitted to an extramarital affair with Alice Huang (no relation), who is suspected of being a Chinese spy by US intelligence, he resigned from Nvidia on November 12, 2026. Ever since reports of Jensen Huang’s multiple affairs broke out, netizens have jumped on the meme bandwagon, with social media users taking a jibe at the former Nvidia CEO for falling for the oldest trick in the spy book.

While the infamous spy trick—honey trapping—has always existed, Jensen Huang’s relationship with a woman suspected of spying for Beijing has once again sparked a discourse on this age-old espionage tactic. Honey traps are often used to lure confidential information or secret data from high-profile individuals. These traps are often laid using romantic or sexual relationships to extract valuable information. Using romantic or sexual relationships as a method of spying is often associated with China, according to some reports, even though China has consistently refuted these claims.

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The term honey trap, which is also known as a honey pot, is trending again following Jensen Huang’s downfall after a report by The New York Times alleged that Alice Huang is a Chinese spy. The former Nvidia CEO’s extramarital affair quickly became a matter of US national security. However, there have been other honey trap scandals in the past that remain among the most talked-about cases. Here are the top 5 high-profile honey trap cases: