Wednesday, April 7, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Business RBI Opens Up RTGS, NEFT For Payment System Operators
Business

RBI Opens Up RTGS, NEFT For Payment System Operators

Eligible for any liquidity facility from the Reserve Bank to facilitate settlement of their transactions in these CPSs

0
RBI
The facility is expected to minimize settlement risk. Pixabay

In a major move in the online payments segments, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has decided to allow payment system operators to take direct membership of Centralised Payment Systems (CPS), such as RTGS and NEFT.

Membership in Centralised Payment Systems (CPS) — RTGS and NEFT — for entities other than banks are so far limited to banks, with a few exceptions, such as specialized entities like clearing corporations and select development financial institutions.

Follow NewsGram on LinkedIn to know what’s happening around the world.

In its statement on developmental and regulatory policies, the RBI noted that over the last few years, the role of non-bank entities in payment space such as prepaid payment instrument (PPI) issuers, card networks, white label ATM (WLA) operators, Trade Receivables Discounting System (TReDS) platforms, has grown in importance and volume, as they have innovated by leveraging technology and offering customized solutions to users.

ALSO READ: RBI Remains Committed To Take Further Important Measures To Support Economy

“To reinforce this trend and encourage the participation of non-banks across payment systems, it is proposed to enable, in a phased manner, payment system operators, regulated by the Reserve Bank, to take direct membership in CPSs,” it said.

This facility is expected to minimize settlement risk in the financial system and enhance the reach of digital financial services to all user segments. These entities will, however, not be eligible for any liquidity facility from the Reserve Bank to facilitate settlement of their transactions in these CPSs. (IANS/SP)

Previous articleDigital Tech: First Flash Drive That Transfers Files From iPhone To Android Devices

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

India Positions Itself As Desired Destination For Investment,Trade

NewsGram Desk - 0
India has already positioned itself and continues to enhance its attractiveness as a desired destination for investment and trade, according to the Doing Business...
Read more
Business

India’s Market Cap Likely To Grow To $6.4Trillion By 2030

NewsGram Desk - 0
The research by Morgan Stanley said over the past two and half decades, India's GDP has risen 11-fold, and the equity market cap has...
Read more
Business

Best PMP Exam Materials

NewsGram Desk - 0
By EyeT The increasing demand for PMP professionals around the globe has motivated lots of skilled people for PMP certification. It has become a standard...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,523FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

RBI Opens Up RTGS, NEFT For Payment System Operators

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
In a major move in the online payments segments, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has decided to allow payment system operators to take...
Read more

Digital Tech: First Flash Drive That Transfers Files From iPhone To Android Devices

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Storage solutions major Western Digital on Tuesday announced its first flash drive with dual Lightning and USB Type-C connectors for moving content seamlessly between...
Read more

WhatsApp Announces New Features For WhatsApp Business

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
WhatsApp on Wednesday announced two new features to make it easier for people to know what's available and for entrepreneurs to quickly sell their...
Read more

Space Info: Astronomers Found A Pair Of Quasars

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Peering back 10 billion years into the universe's past, astronomers have found a pair of quasars that are so close to each other they...
Read more

Sanskrit: The Deva-Vani

India NewsGram Desk - 0
History Of Sanskrit: Sanskrit, also known as the "mother of all languages," is one of humanity's earliest languages and the Indian subcontinent's prevailing ancient tongue....
Read more

The “Roof of The World” Tibetan Plateau May Warm Faster Than Climate Models: Study

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
The Tibetan Plateau, known as "the roof of the world", may warm faster than climate models have projected due to increasing greenhouse gas emissions,...
Read more

Here’s Why Two-Dose Vaccine Doesn’t Gurantee That You Won’t Get Infected With COVID

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A successful doctor couple in their 60s, who live in the posh Gomti Nagar locality in Lucknow, received both doses of Covid vaccine last...
Read more

Here’s Why ISIS Targeted Yazidi People

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The story dates back to November 2016 when two mass graves consisting of at least 18 Yazidi people were found near Mosul in Iraq....
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

NewsGram Desk on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 룰렛 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
예스 카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
더킹카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
온라인 카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
크레이지 슬롯 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SM카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Margene Durr on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Jenny Hicks on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,523FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada