Wednesday, April 14, 2021
Reasons Why Himalayan Salt Has Grown In Popularity

Himalayan salt is a rock salt found in Pakistan's Punjab district

Himalayan salt
The high mineral content of Himalayan salt aids in the pH balance. Pixabay

There are many reasons why Himalayan salt has grown in popularity! But before you delve into its benefits let’s try and understand what exactly Himalayan salt is.

What is Himalayan salt?

Himalayan salt is a rock salt found in Pakistan’s Punjab district. Mined in the Himalayan foothills, it has hundreds of essential nutrients that give it its rosy hue. Previous research indicates that it is one of the purest salts available. It comes in a variety of ways, from exfoliating bath salts to cooking brines and salt lamps.

Lavleen Gambhir, Founder Yummiano, shares four ways to reap benefits:

Assists the body in detoxification: Himalayan salt is a rich source of minerals and elements such as potassium, iron, and calcium. Both minerals help our bodies’ normal detoxification mechanism and facilitate bacteria elimination.

Reduces blood pressure: Sea salt is finely refined, has fewer minerals, and contains more sodium than pink salt. When you replace sea salt with Himalayan salt, your body processes it more easily, so it does not need as much water to flush out the extra sodium as it does if you had used table salt.

Himalayan salt
Himalayan salt is especially rich in iodine. Pixabay

Furthermore, pink salt is especially rich in iodine, which food manufacturers artificially bind to table salt during processing. Himalayan salt contains natural iodine, which is very good in assisting the body to create an electrolyte equilibrium, assisting the intestines in absorbing nutrients and reducing blood pressure.

Improves digestion: The high mineral content of Himalayan salt aids in the pH balance of your body. Our bodies have greater immunity and are better able to store and absorb food while our pH levels are healthy.

Improves respiratory health: Many people claim that salt therapy, which entails inhaling salt-infused air, can help with lung problems like chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD. While further study is required on this subject, scientists discovered statistically significant changes in questionnaires provided to COPD patients who used a dry salt inhaler.

With all of the false health statements, it’s understandable that some people are perplexed about which kind of salt to use. However, if you choose to skip the ingredients used in standard table salt, pink Himalayan salt is an excellent natural substitute. (IANS/SP)

