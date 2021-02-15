Monday, February 15, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home India Redesigning NCB To Address Modern Trafficking
IndiaLead Story

Redesigning NCB To Address Modern Trafficking

Indian government plans to re-design the NCB in order to combat the novel narcotic substance consumption and trafficking across the nation and has entered into an agreement or Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with 42 countries

0
NCB
Changes in the NCB structure to combat narcotic menace. Pixabay

In view of the growing menace of drug trafficking in the country, the Central government is planning to “redesign” the “governance architecture” of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) – India’s specialized anti-drug trafficking wing.

The Ministry of Home Affairs is dealing with the plan, and a “revamped proposal is under active consideration”, a government document accessed by IANS reveals.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

“The proposal aims at redesigning the governance architecture of the NCB, its capacity of investigation and intelligence and making it more professional and effective,” the document says.

Among the redesign plan, the MHA is considering changes on seven key points which is expected to increase the capacity of the organization, set up on March 17, 1986, as the apex drug law enforcement agency to coordinate actions of various central and state agencies on the issue.

NCB
Narcotic consumption and trafficking are deadly problems in Indian. Pixabay

Once the proposal fructifies, the NCB will have the necessary technical infrastructure, legal expertise, and sufficient manpower to deal with the drug menace effectively.

The creation of 3,689 posts in various grades up to Level 15 is among the steps planned to be taken to redesign the NCB. With the move, its strength will increase from 1,107 to 4,751.

As part of the move, there are plans to set up four new regional offices for the NCB, increasing the number to seven.

In the proposal, it is also planned to create 17 new zonal offices and upgrade all existing 12 sub-zonal offices into zonal offices, raising the number of field offices to 42 (including 13 existing regional offices).

It also envisages the creation of a dedicated Prosecution Wing to provide for in-house legal expertise and taking up all cases filed under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The NCB will also be provided a canine wing to identify drugs soon after the proposal gets the nod.

There is also a plan to make its Drug Intelligence unit more effective, and the cyber technical cell more efficient to tackle the challenges arising out of modern technological methods used by drug traffickers.

These changes are planned to bolster the NCB’s efficiency as India is a signatory to various international drug-related UN conventions and the responsibility of implementation of the provision of these international conventions also lies with the central agency.

Sources said that NCB’s Director-General Rakesh Asthana last year submitted a detailed note to the MHA regarding the needs of the agency to make it better equipped to deal with the drug menace.

ALSO READ: IAMAI Official Digital Currency, Other Crypto Assets Can Coexist

For cooperation and information-sharing at the international level, the NCB has entered into an agreement or Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with 42 countries. In addition, the NCB liaise with International Narcotics Control Board (INCB) UNODC regularly.

The NCB has been in news for months last year since it started probing Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s drug case. The actor was found dead in mysterious circumstances at his flat in Mumbai on June 14 last year. A case was later registered by the NCB in August last year in disclosure by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) regarding the procurement of drugs like buds. Since then, the NCB has unearthed the roles of various people linked to the film industry for their involvement in the trafficking of drugs. (IANS)

Previous articleWhy America’s Leaders Are Divided Over The Environment

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

Why America’s Leaders Are Divided Over The Environment

NewsGram Desk - 0
BY NATHAN HOLT The recent US elections captured the attention of the whole world. Departing President Donald Trump was perhaps the most divisive leader that...
Read more
finance

IAMAI Official Digital Currency, Other Crypto Assets Can Coexist

NewsGram Desk - 0
With the government planning to introduce an official digital currency, industry body Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) on Monday said that the...
Read more
Business

IT Sector Rallied Round To Grow At 2.3 Percent In 2020-21

NewsGram Desk - 0
Despite the impact of Covid-19, the Indian technology sector rallied round to grow at 2.3 percent year on year in the financial year 2020-21...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Redesigning NCB To Address Modern Trafficking

India NewsGram Desk - 0
In view of the growing menace of drug trafficking in the country, the Central government is planning to "redesign" the "governance architecture" of the...
Read more

Why America’s Leaders Are Divided Over The Environment

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
BY NATHAN HOLT The recent US elections captured the attention of the whole world. Departing President Donald Trump was perhaps the most divisive leader that...
Read more

IAMAI Official Digital Currency, Other Crypto Assets Can Coexist

finance NewsGram Desk - 0
With the government planning to introduce an official digital currency, industry body Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) on Monday said that the...
Read more

IT Sector Rallied Round To Grow At 2.3 Percent In 2020-21

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Despite the impact of Covid-19, the Indian technology sector rallied round to grow at 2.3 percent year on year in the financial year 2020-21...
Read more

Love, Dating And Marriage In 2021: Here’s What Indian Singles Feel

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Millennials today are waiting to fall in love with a partner of their choice who shares their vibe and is on the same wavelength....
Read more

9 Step Guide To Ace Your Personal Finance Management

finance NewsGram Desk - 0
Financial stability is an essential part of our hopes and dreams - it can be in the form of short or long-term savings, deposit...
Read more

Liquid Biopsy For Colorectal Cancer May Guide Therapy For Tumors

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A liquid biopsy examining blood or urine can help gauge the effectiveness of therapy for colorectal cancer that has just begun to spread beyond...
Read more

Genes Involved In Autoimmune Addison’s Disease Discovered

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have discovered the genes involved in autoimmune Addison's disease -- a condition where the body's immune systems destroy the adrenal cortex leading to...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

maryland criminal attorneys on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
https://sites.google.com/view/link-alternatif-poker88 on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
Anthony Persse on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
bandarq on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
متابعين انستقرام خليجيين on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
شراء متابعين سناب متفاعلين on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Slot on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
Lovie Blohm on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
شراء متابعين انستقرام الامارات on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
زيادة متابعين في الانستقرام on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada