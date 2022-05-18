US Tibet envoy in Dharamsala to meet Dalai Lama, Tibetan leaders

Officials of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) headquartered in this northern hill town, where the elderly Buddhist monk Dalai Lama resides, on Wednesday accorded a rousing welcome to the maiden arrival of US Special Coordinator for Tibetan Issues, Uzra Zeya.

The visit signifies US support for the cause of Tibet and also promotes dialogue between Beijing and the Dalai Lama.

The Special Coordinator arrived at the CTA secretariat on the first leg of her two-day engagements in McLeodganj -- a small and quaint hill station in the suburbs of Dharamsala overlooking the Himalayas and Tibet.

The CTA delegation, headed by Sikyong (President) Penpa Tsering, led the delegation of the US State Department to the secretariat where they will have a brief meeting followed by a tour of offices at Gangchen Kyishong, a statement by the CTA said.

During her stay here, Special Coordinator Zeya will also meet His Holiness the Dalai Lama at his residence.

A high-level visitation from the US such as this one signifies the latter's momentous support for the Tibetan issue, said the CTA.

The Special Coordinator's visit comes shortly after the successful visit to Washington last month by Sikyong (President) Penpa Tsering of the CTA where the latter met with the US Special Coordinator for Tibetan Issues along with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other bipartisan members of Congress, besides officials at the State Department.