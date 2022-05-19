Gyanvapi Mosque survey report includes mention of wood apple tree, map from book

The report of the second phase of the survey of the Gyanvapi Mosque was submitted to the district court of Varanasi on Thursday.

Sources told that, In the 1921 case of Din Muhammad, there were 3 trees recorded in the official document at the mosque's site of which the bael (wood apple) tree is not there today. The report states that the old documents of the revenue department have also been removed. A map from the book "Kashi the City Illustrious" written by Dr. William Alther is also included in the report as the lawyers say that the British were neither Hindu nor Muslim.

The photographs clicked during the survey were immediately sealed and have been submitted to the court.

The report said that further investigations be carried out to uncover the truth as in the course of the survey, no connection was found to supply water to the fountain. Only a hole was discovered which proved that the recently found structure (claimed to be a Shivling) is not a fountain.

When the team told the plaintiff about this discovery, the Muslim side, which had earlier contended that the supposed Shivling in the well is a fountain, was unable to show any pipeline.

The Supreme Court has stayed the hearing in the Varanasi Court and will hear the matter on Friday at 3 p.m. before a three-judge bench.

The court has asked Vishnu Jain, the lawyer for the Hindu side, to ask his local lawyer not to proceed further in the trial court. (AA/IANS)