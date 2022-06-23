Ashtottaram 89 OṀ KARSHAKAPŪJIṪABHŪMYAI NAMAH: OṀ (AUM)-KAR-SHA-KA-POO-JI-ṪA-BHOO-MYAI— NA-MA-HA

By: Devakinanda Pasupuleti

When we hear the slogan-'Jai javān, Jai kisān', it automatically reflects the respect and affection every Indian has for soldiers and farmers. Bhūmāṫa takes care of the farmer as her child (raiṫubiḍḍa). From dawn till dusk, our farmers spend their lives in the fields and they are the back bones of our Bhūḋevi. Our Vedas and Shri Krishna decaled that 'annam Parabrahma svarōpam' ('food is Parabrahman') since it keeps our life force (prana). Thanks to our farmers, we are used to Indian food no matter how old we are and how long we have been living in other countries. This is because we grew up with rice, curry, chutney and yogurt as our main meal. We consider the rice, wheat and other crops as wealth and based on that, we celebrate Sankrānṫi every year. We have many movies, and songs celebrating the importance of our farmers and agriculture. The farmer's attire of dhoti, traditional shirt and head scarf represents our agricultural tradition and culture.

Many political parties use the farmer as their mascot along with a sickle and hammer as their party flag and symbol. Some politicians use the cow, and the calf, as their party symbol. Our government has released stamps with a farmer and paddy on them. When we have drought and no rains, our priests perform homams and yajnas to help the farmers. However, we must note that we always pray to gods and goddesses not just for ourselves, we pray for all of humanity. During election campaigns, our politicians promise our farmers that they have five year plans to help agriculture. It's always a part of election campaigns.

During our festivals, especially during Sankrānti, our farmers decorate their oxen and bullock carts with various colors, and flowers and have processions on the streets. The importance we give to agriculture and farmers is unmatched in any other culture or country.

The land which treats the farmer as its child is our mother land 'Karshakapūjita Bhūmi'.