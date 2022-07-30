Hindu Hate Denounced & Defeated

Steve Chirico, Mayor of Naperville, where Friedrich had made similar incendiary remarks, stated, “ Naperville City council doesn’t accept any hate against any Organization and individual .”

Friedrich had no known history with India until he teamed with Bhajan Singh Bhinder, a known Khalistani terrorist sympathizer, to start a transport company known as Safety Net Transpo. For the unaware, the Khalistani movement was a terrorist movement with support from elements in Pakistan that was responsible for the deaths of thousands of Indians, including the assassination of the first woman Prime Minister of India, Mrs. Indira Gandhi. Friedrich has had an interesting past where he has used several aliases such as Pieter Singh/Pieter Flannigan/Peter Nevers and ran several social media channels spewing Hinduphobic narratives. For example, Pieter Singh's YouTube channel, Name: Pieter Singh , has videos of only Bhajan Singh Bhinder, his business partner and supporter of the terrorist movement in India. He also ran a website Gandhism.net under Pieter Flannigan, and accused Mahatma Gandhi of being a racist. While trying to portray the facade of a self-proclaimed champion of human rights, it seems that Friedrich is available as a stooge or henchman of politicians to craft a divisive and dangerous ideology, as seen during the elections in Illinois District 8, where he camped in the area and moved from one city council to another spreading hate and abusing the Hindu American Leaders and Organizations.

Furthermore, Friedrich has displayed homophobia and written in his blogs about boycotting stores with gay and lesbian sections. It is apparent that such hate spread by Friedrich does not have the approval of the American populace, as reflected in the victory of incumbent U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, who defeated his opponents in the Democratic primary for Illinois' 8th Congressional District on June 28, 2022, with over 71 percent of the votes. The local American residents will let conversation and dialogue but won't bear the lies, hatred, and negativity in the community; they need peace, progress, and prosperity.

As we cannot evaluate American culture and its values by certain talk shows or media channels, it is not virtuous to consider or assess India or its government based on the elements put forward by certain groups and individuals. However, it may have some bearing effect on the strategic relationship between the world's oldest and largest democracies. The US-India relationship is as comprehensive as ever, with the two democracies working on a wide range of issues from global security, climate change, and COVID-19 vaccine distribution to emerging technologies. As mentioned by the US state department, The U.S.-India strategic partnership is founded on shared values, including a commitment to democracy and upholding the rules-based international system. In the recent (May 2022) Tokyo, Japan bilateral meeting President Biden conveyed his thoughts to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, " There is so much that our countries can and will do together. I'm committed to make the US-India partnership among the closest we have on earth ." U.S.-India bilateral trade in goods and services reached a record $157 billion in 2021. While it may be wishful thinking, Pieter Friedrich should drop his rabid hatred towards India and Hindu-Americans and clamp down on his virulent Hinduphobia. In the end, hate and Hinduphobic elements will be soundly denounced and defeated by mainstream American society.

