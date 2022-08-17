Falsehood creating unrest in country, Centre to SC on plea alleging Christian persecution

The Centre told the Supreme Court on Tuesday that there is no merit in a plea alleging increasing attacks on Christians in the country.

The government said such deceptive petitions are creating unrest in the country, and perhaps seeking to get assistance from outside the nation to meddle with the internal affairs of the country.

In a written response, the Ministry of Home Affairs said: "It is submitted that there appears to be some hidden oblique agenda in filing such deceptive petitions, creating unrest throughout the country and perhaps for getting assistance from outside the country to meddle with internal affairs of our nation."

The ministry said the petitioner has resorted to falsehood and self-serving documents and also cited press reports, where Christian persecution is either false or wrongfully projected.

The MHA said: "It is submitted that on a preliminary ascertainment of the truthfulness of the assertions as alleged in the petition, based on inputs received, it is found that the petitioner has resorted to falsehood and some selective self-serving documents. The present affidavit seeks to point out the said inputs to this court."

The ministry said that incidents of minor disputes, where no religious/communal angle existed, had also been published in the self-serving reports as instances of violence against Christians.

It added that the petitioner, based upon such self-serving articles and reports, wishes that the apex court conducts a fishing inquiry in the entire country without even bothering to inform the court that none of the facts are either verified by the petitioner, or by the so-called organizations who have prepared the reports.

The government said in some cases, incidents of a purely criminal nature arising out of personal issues have been categorized as violence targeting Christians.

"It is submitted that a perusal of half-baked and self-serving facts and self-serving articles and reports culminating in a petition - based upon mere conjectures - clearly appears to be for an oblique purpose," added the MHA.

The ministry contended that it is a recent trend that certain organizations have started planting articles and preparing self-serving reports themselves or through their associates, which eventually become the basis of a writ petition/PIL.