By: Devakinanda Pasupuleti

Karma is one of the most widely used terms in Hinduism. Derived from the root-verb kṛ (to do), its general meaning is anything that is done. In this sense, it means:-work, profession, and duty. However, more often than not, it is used in a technical sense, as an action that binds one to saṃsāra or trans-migratory existence. This type of karma can be accomplished either by the body (kāyika), or by speech (vāchika), or by the mind (mānasa). Again, this karma with the potential to produce its fruits, can be classified as saṉćita (accumulated over several lives), prārabdha (begun to bear fruit in this life), and āgāmi (being performed now and in future).

All the ḋarśanās or philosophies that accept this theory of karma also concede that: 1) the effects of karma done in one life cannot be expected to be exhausted in that life itself. Hence, punarjanma or rebirth has to be accepted. 2) Jnāna or spiritual wisdom resulting in the realization of one's nature as the immortal soul destroys saṇćiṫa karma completely and makes āgāmi incapable of producing its results even as a burnt seed cannot sprout. However, prārabḋha karma, since it has already started giving results, has got to be exhausted through experiencing it. From another standpoint, karma is of two types: nishiḋḋha karma or prohibited or sinful actions that must be avoided, and vihita-karma or actions ordained by the scriptures as duty, to be performed. Vihita-karma is of three types: kāmya karma (desire-motivated actions), nitya karma (daily duties), and naimittika karma (occasional duties).

Sometimes, karmas or actions are classified according to their nature, good or bad. Actions done without being tainted by likes and dislikes or selfish motives, (but with noble intent) are called sāttvika (good). If done with these, they become rājasika (mixed). If they are motivated by evil designs, to harm others, they are dubbed as tāmasika (dark or evil). Occasionally the word karma is also used to indicate saṃskāras or sacraments.

Disparities in birth, qualities, pleasures and sufferings in life, the place of birth, creed and race, all are explained by the karma siddhāntam (action and it’s result). This is the only principle that can explain the disparities and discrepancies in everyone's life. Scientists or other religious authorities cannot explain, except saying- 'it's all a mystery'. If you think logically and with open-mindedness, karma siddhāntam makes a lot of sense. Even Newton's laws of motion, dictate that 'for every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction'.

The only nation that could explain actions and their results with logic and commonsense is our motherland 'Karmasiddhānta Bhūmi.'