From the Vedic times to as recent as a few centuries ago, our land was famous throughout the world for diamonds, gems, and many precious stones.

Spanning a legacy of 5,000 years, the jewelry of India is a striking expression of the country’s aesthetic and cultural history. The small number of jewels that have survived from different periods and different parts of the country references in literature, and texts on gemology, myths, legends, and chronicles provide evidence of a tradition without parallel in the world.

For more than 2,000 years, India was the sole supplier of gemstones to the world. Golconda diamonds, sapphires from Kashmir, and pearls from the Gulf of Mannar were coveted and drew merchants across land and sea to India. For the rulers, jewels were a statement of power, prosperity, and prestige. But for Indian women, jewelry was, and is, in many parts considered social and economic security, the value of which will almost always appreciate, and never depreciate.

Kohinoor has been one of the most famous diamonds in human history. Its name is derived from the Persian word Koh-i-Noor means- 'the mountain of light'. Its magnanimous traits and size make it the most desirable precious stone Kohinoor was originally 793 carats when uncut which makes it the biggest diamond in the world.

Even today, our nation is one of the top countries in exporting diamonds. When the British came for trade and eventually took over our country, they claimed that the most precious and invaluable Kohinoor Diamond was a gift from us to the Queen of England. More than half a century ago the Kohinoor diamond price might have been about USD 200 million. The Royal British Crown itself is said to be worth somewhere between $10 and $12.7 billion, and the Kohinoor is one of the most incredible of the 2,800 diamonds it contains (Nobody can put a real value on that big diamond and it still sits in her crown). That diamond indeed is the crown jewel of India. In today’s calculations, Britain owes India 45 trillion dollars for all the jewelry, goods, ores, and wealth stolen and transported to their country from the time they had occupied India and left on August 15th, 1947.

Surat district of Gujarat, famous for its diamond cutting and polishing is known as the Diamond city of India. Kollure Mine is the most productive diamond mine in India, located in the Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh on the bank of the river Krishna. Golkonda is renowned for diamonds and is the best market city for the diamond trade and gems in India.

Everybody came to India for trade because India was rich in resources and they all wanted a piece of it. The colonizers took our precious stones and jewelry to their countries.

Our land is and will always be 'Raṫna Bhūmi'.