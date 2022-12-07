Ashtottaram 106 OṀ SARVABHŪṪABHAGAVAṪSAMĀNABHŪMYAI NAMAH: OṀ (AUM) -SAR-VA-BHOO-ṪA-BHA-GA-VAṪ- SA-MAA-NA-BHOO-MYAI-- NA-MA-HA

By: Devakinanda Pasupuleti

If I ask you, being a parent who is your favorite child? Can you pick one child over the other? As a parent, if you cannot show favoritism for one child over the other, how do you expect God to love one of His creations more than the others?

Yamas (restraints) and niyamas (observances) are part of the eight steps prescribed in the Yogasutrās. Ahimsa- (non-injury) is one of the niyamas. The yamas contribute to social harmony and the niyamas to personal purity. In the BhagavaḋGīta-Lord Shri Krishṇa gives his esoteric wisdom in which the jīva or the individual soul of every living being is an important aspect of creation. It is with his direction that prakriṫi (nature) gives birth to all beings and things. He is the sole origin and place of dissolution of this universe. The whole universe is supported by him even as the beads of a necklace are supported by the string on which they are strung. As Avyakṫa or the Unmanifest, he has pervaded the whole universe. That is why he is the essence of all, in this creation.