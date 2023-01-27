By: Devakinanda Pasupuleti

For her forbearance, our motherland (Bharatamata) deserves to be worshipped. This ashtottaram was written to honor her and it comprises of unique value systems and traditions of our Sanatana Dharma, which has a great humanistic view of both spiritual and universally applicable philosophy for all humans regardless of their way of life, and worship. According to Hindu culture, the earth, Bhoomi, is considered to be our mother and consort of Lord Vishnu.

I have written this folk song with very simple lyrics so that it’s easy to hum and sing by every Indian from a rickshaw puller to a college professor, house wives and children making it a catchy household song, constantly reminding us of the glory of our mother-land.

This project is dedicated to Bharatamata on the occasion of our Republic Day celebrations and also, to remind ourselves the greatness of our nation with unity in diversity.

1) Veda bhūmi, Bodha bhūmi

Dharma bhūmi, Karma bhūmi

Bhāraṫa bhūmī----Asmaḋīya māṫru bhūmi-----

Bhāraṫa bhūmī---- Asmaḋīya janma bhūmi------ (repeat)

2) Yajna bhumi, Yāga bhūmi

Yoga bhūmi, Bhāgya bhūmi

Bhāraṫa bhūmī--- Asmaḋīya māṫru bhūmi-----

Bhāraṫa bhūmī--- Asmaḋīya janma bhūmi------ (repeat)

3) Puṇya bhūmi, Dhanya bhūmi

Dhyāna bhūmi, Jnāna bhūmi

Bhāraṫa bhūmī--- Asmaḋīya māṫru bhūmi-----

Bhāraṫa bhūmī ---Asmadīya janma bhūmi------ (repeat)

4) Oṁkāra bhūmi, Ṫapo bhūmi

Gopūja bhūmi, Gītāmṛuṫa bhūmi

Bhāraṫa bhūmī--- Asmaḋīya māṫru bhūmi-----

Bhāraṫa bhūmī--- Asmaḋīya janma bhūmi------ (repeat)

5) Sujala bhūmi, Suphala bhūmi

Susaṁskāra bhūmi, Namaskāra bhūmi

Bhāraṫa bhūmī--- Asmaḋīya māṫru bhūmi-----

Bhāraṫa bhūmī--- Asmadīya janma bhūmi------ (repeat)

IṪI VAIḊYAŚRI PASUPULETI DEVAKINANDA VITHAL RĀJA VIRACHITAM

ŚRI BHĀRAṪAMĀṪA STHOTRAM'

Oṁ Śhānṫi, Śhānṫi, Śhānṫihi! (Peace, Peace, Peace)

ॐ शान्ति-शान्ति-शान्तिहि I