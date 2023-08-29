HSS- USA shares the Hindu philosophy of Universal Oneness at the Parliament of World Religions – Chicago.

The history of Hindus is resplendent of victorious struggles against falsehood and deceit. A recent episode during the Parliament of World Religions, held from August 14 to August 18, 2023, in the City of Chicago, IL was a testament to the attempts of intolerant culprits to disparage the philanthropic activities of Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh USA (HSS), and its guiding philosophy Hindu Philosophy of Universal Oneness. The attempts proved futile due to the discerning nature of the delegates of all faiths attending the Parliament, who awarded a tremendously positive response to HSS.
During the five-day event, not only HSS shared its mission and annual accomplishments but also featured posters from its well-appreciated exhibition, "Darshana: A Glimpse into Hindu Civilization", which had been previously showcased at universities, state capitals, as well as public libraries, schools and places of worship. The Darshana exhibit at PoWR spotlighted a safe space for heart-felt dialogue and collective discovery, especially from Parliament representatives of faiths that have been historically persecuted for centuries. In addition, the exhibit contents elucidated the nurturing nature of the Hindu culture, which has been the victim of attempts to shroud it with dark veils of disinformation and blatant lies. The ancient philosophy of ‘Universal Oneness’ reverberated through the interactions at the booth between representatives from diverse religious backgrounds, including Paganism, Sikhism, Judaism, Christianity, Islam, Jainism, Buddhism, Zoroastrianism, and Baha’i. These feelings were crystallized by introducing Raksha Bandhan as the "Universal Oneness Day". The sincere symbolism struck a chord with the heartstrings of all the participants, who themselves represented all the hues of the humanity spectrum. The gesture of HSS volunteers tying rakhis—a traditional silken wristband denoting mutual protection and unity—on attendees' hands was met with enthusiasm and appreciation, with some delegates expressing their wishes that such a celebration of global interconnectedness should be followed across all cultures.
The Parliament attendees appreciated the decades of HSS service activities in underserved areas, its numerous locally organized Food and Essentials donation drives (which are now organized as a HSS-facilitated Sewa Diwali at the National level for the past few years ), along with many initiatives like Guru Vandana celebrations(Teacher Appreciation Day), Health for Humanity, and Yogathon, which have benefitted Americans across many cities.
Another highlight of the Parliament was the ‘Parade of Faiths’ at the beginning of the conference on Sunday, August 13, 2023. HSS added its effusive flame of spirit to all other groups, which together lighted a massive torch of hope for a peaceful, inclusive, and joyful future. With U.S. flags symbolizing its patriotic ideals, AUM symbols indicating its Dharmic foundation, and Dhol-Tasha drummers combined with the graceful moves of the Lezim folk dance declaring its celebratory attitude; the HSS contingent spread goodwill along the path of the Parade.
The overall emotions were aptly represented by Dr. Bharti Raizada from the HSS Chicago Chapter who shared, “We were genuinely moved by the positive reception the Darshana exhibition garnered at the Parliament of World Religions. Launching the 'Universal Oneness Day' via our Raksha Bandhan celebration underlined our mutual ethos of unity and respect.”
At the conclusion of the Parliament, the echoes of the hope expressed in the first Parliament of World Religions on September 11, 1893, by the Hindu monk Swami Vivekananda that ‘the bell that tolled this morning in honor of this convention may be the death-knell of all fanaticism, of all persecutions with the sword or with the pen, and of all uncharitable feelings between persons,’ spurred the HSS volunteers to continue at an enhanced pace and vigor the selfless service activities, bridging conversations, forged connections, and sharing the Hindu values of embracing differences. Please visit for further details.