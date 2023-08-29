HSS- USA shares the Hindu philosophy of Universal Oneness at the Parliament of World Religions – Chicago.

The overall emotions were aptly represented by Dr. Bharti Raizada from the HSS Chicago Chapter who shared, “We were genuinely moved by the positive reception the Darshana exhibition garnered at the Parliament of World Religions. Launching the 'Universal Oneness Day' via our Raksha Bandhan celebration underlined our mutual ethos of unity and respect.”

At the conclusion of the Parliament, the echoes of the hope expressed in the first Parliament of World Religions on September 11, 1893, by the Hindu monk Swami Vivekananda that ‘the bell that tolled this morning in honor of this convention may be the death-knell of all fanaticism, of all persecutions with the sword or with the pen, and of all uncharitable feelings between persons,’ spurred the HSS volunteers to continue at an enhanced pace and vigor the selfless service activities, bridging conversations, forged connections, and sharing the Hindu values of embracing differences. Please visit www.facebook.com/hsschicagodowntown for further details.