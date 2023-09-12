VHP begins preparing for the consecration of Ram temple

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) will make all grand arrangements for the consecration ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, to be held from January 21 to January 23 next year.

The management team will be led by senior RSS leaders Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi and Dattatreya Hosabole.

VHP international working president Alok Kumar, who is in Ayodhya, said that in the runup to the consecration ceremony, Bajrang Dal will take out Shaurya Yatras between September 30 and October 15.

He said that before the consecration ceremony, Bajrang Dal will take out 2,281 Shaurya Yatras to connect with more than five lakh villages of the country.