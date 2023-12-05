VHP to reach out to 30L Hindu families for Ayodhya event

Ayodhya:- The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) will reach out to about 30 lakh Hindu families in 17 districts of its Kashi Prant to distribute ‘akshat’ (unbroken rice used in puja), ‘patrak’ (invitation) and photo of Lord Ram from January 1-15.

The campaign will be held ahead of the consecration ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

Senior VHP office-bearers have joined hands with the functionaries of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and other Hindu frontal organisations for the campaign.

Kavindra Pratap Singh, president of VHP (Kashi Prant) said, “We will reach out to 30 lakh Hindu families of Kashi Prant and give them ‘akshat’, ‘patrak’ and photo of Lord Ram from January 1-15. We have formed committees at ward level in cities and in gram panchayats in rural pockets for the campaign.”

The VHP activists will connect with Hindus through online and offline mode to ensure that at least five ‘diyas’ (earthen lamps) are lit in every house on January 22.