India Prepares to Inaugurate Ram Temple on Site of Demolished Mosque

When the temple made of 600,000 cubic feet of pink sandstone and white marble at a cost of $180 million is fully completed — reportedly by the end of next year — it will be the country’s largest Hindu temple.

The weeklong consecration of the Ram temple began Tuesday, marking the start of the ritual that will culminate with the inauguration of the temple by Modi on Monday, when the idol of Ram will be enthroned at its sanctum-sanctorum.

Ayodhya, known for centuries as a tranquil temple town, is gearing up to turn into a bustling hub for Hindu religious tourists.

The town has undergone a massive makeover with roads being widened, decorative arched gates being erected, and colored murals depicting incidents in Ram’s life being painted on walls. A new airport in Ayodhya became operational last month and the town’s railway station has been expanded.

The temple trust has invited more than 7,500 high-profile Hindu religious and political leaders, Bollywood stars, sports personalities, industrialists and others to the ceremony.

The ceremony will be livestreamed so Hindus across the country and abroad can watch it. Additionally, Indian embassies across the world and a sponsored screen at Times Square in New York will provide the live screening of the Ayodhya inauguration.

Schools in several Indian states have announced a holiday Monday. The federal government also declared a half-day at all its offices that day.

‘World’s holiest site for Hindus’

Rabindra Narain Singh, president of India’s largest Hindu organization, Vishva Hindu Parishad, said that with the establishment of the Ram temple, Ayodhya would be the holiest site for Hindus in the world.

"Ram’s birthplace will be developed for the Hindus the way the Vatican City and Mecca were done for Christians and Muslims," Singh said.

Modi said in a recent speech that the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya would mark the beginning of a cultural revival of India.

"The entire world is eagerly awaiting the historical moment about to take place in Ayodhya on January 22. We are truly lucky, to get a chance to witness a momentous event like this in our lifetime," Modi said.