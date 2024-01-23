Modi Unveils Grand New Temple on Site of Destroyed Mosque

Modi Unveils Grand New Temple:- Amid rituals conducted by Hindu priests, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi opened a grand temple built in the northern town of Ayodhya in honor of one of Hinduism’s most revered gods, Lord Rama.

The ornate, pink sandstone temple has risen on the site of a 16th century, Mughal-era mosque that was destroyed by Hindu mobs three decades ago.

“Our god Ram has come. Centuries of sacrifice and patience has paid off,” Modi told a massive crowd after the black stone idol of Lord Ram was unveiled. He said that January 22 “brings the dawn of a new era.”

The inauguration of the flower-bedecked Ram Mandir that sprawls over three hectares fulfils a pledge by Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party, which led a decades-long movement to build the temple on the site of the mosque, which Hindus believe was built on the ruins of a temple that marked the birthplace of Lord Ram.

But for many Muslims, the temple is a reminder of the destruction of the mosque.

In December 1992, a huge mob of Hindu right-wing activists used hammers, axes and bare hands to demolish the mosque, sparking nationwide religious riots that killed nearly 2,000 people. It was the worst communal violence witnessed in India since its independence.

The religious event was showcased as one of historic and national importance in the Hindu majority country.