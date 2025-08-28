US church mass shooter had chilling hate message for India

New York, Aug 27; The transgender mass shooter who attacked a Catholic church in Minneapolis also had a chilling hate message for India.

In one of the weapons, the shooter had written, "Nuke India", and above that in misspelt Russian, "Kill yourself", and showed them off on a video uploaded to social media before the attack on Wednesday.

Two children, eight and ten, were killed, and 17 people were injured in the attack on the church as the pupils of the church's school were at a mass to mark the opening of the academic year.

Three of those killed were people in their 80s who had come for the mass, police said.

The shooter, identified by police as Robin Westman, shot herself after firing into the church through a stained-glass window.

The killer had completed eighth grade at the school as a boy named Robert Westman in 2017, according to a school publication, before declaring himself to be a transgender girl and legally changing his name in 2020.

In the video she had uploaded, she showed several hate messages, including "Kill Donald Trump now," that she had written on several weapons she used.