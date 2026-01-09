“My Sin has Brought Dishonour to God”: Christian Author Philip Yancey Confesses to an Eight-Year “Sinful Affair” with a Married Woman, Quits Writing and Christian Ministry

Yancey was widely known for his pioneering work on faith, grace, and God, which enabled millions of evangelical readers to form a deeper connection between their beliefs and the hardships of life. He has authored influential books on belief and faith, including Disappointment with God and Where Is God When It Hurts?

See Also: Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro’s India Connection—A Longstanding Devotion Towards Sathya Sai Baba

His books, such as What’s So Amazing About Grace? and The Jesus I Never Knew, were both honoured with the Christian Book of the Year title. The awards were presented to Yancey by the Evangelical Christian Publishers Association, which also honoured him in 2023 for his contributions to the Christian community.

Many of his books have sold more than 15 million copies and have been translated into multiple languages.

Yancey acknowledged in the statement emailed to Christianity Today that his actions have caused him to “grieve” over the consequences, which he described as “devastation” resulting from his action. He stated that his “sinful relationship” has made him unworthy of being a member of the Christian ministry.

As a result, he said he had “disqualified” himself from ministry by acknowledging his infidelity. He further noted that his actions contradict his own writing and will ultimately “disillusion his readers.”

“Worst of all, my sin has brought dishonour to God. I am filled with remorse and repentance,” Yancey wrote. He also shared that he has committed himself to professional counselling and accountability.

He added, “Having disqualified myself from Christian ministry, I am therefore retiring from writing, speaking, and social media.” Yancey further vowed to step away from all work and spend his remaining years “living up to the words I have already written.”

Suggested Reading: