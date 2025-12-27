Sunita Ahuja Weighs In on Govinda’s Alleged Affair Rumours, Claims the Other Woman Is “Not in Love with Him” but After His Money

After several ripples of rumours surrounding Bollywood’s energetic couple Govinda and Sunita Ahuja, new bombshell information has been revealed by Sunita Ahuja. In an attempt to address the divorce speculations and alleged affair rumours, Sunita has finally drawn the curtains on her marriage in an interview with ETimes, stating that 2025 has not been a good year for her and her family.

Earlier, she had hinted that the rumours were merely headlines. Recently, Sunita acknowledged the rumours of infidelity, stating that she has also heard about Govinda allegedly being in a relationship with a younger girl. “I know that she’s not an actress because actresses don’t do such bad things,” said Sunita. Without revealing any names, Sunita remarked that the girl with whom Govinda is allegedly involved is not in love with him.

“She doesn’t love him; she only wants his money,” said Sunita in a conversation with ETimes. She added that she wishes to change her life with the advent of the coming year and “wants a happy family in 2026.” She further stated that her only hope is that Govinda finally realises who the most important women in his life are.

“I am hoping that Govinda realises that the most important people in his life are three women: his mother, his wife, and his daughter.” She claimed that no man has the “right to keep a fourth woman with him.”

She further requested ‘Chi Chi’ (Govinda’s pet name) to remove those people from his life who are merely pretending to be on his side. She said, “I want Chi Chi to leave all his chamchas and focus on his work, because even they are with him for money.”