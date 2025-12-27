Sunita Ahuja Weighs In on Govinda’s Alleged Affair Rumours, Claims the Other Woman Is “Not in Love with Him” but After His Money
Key Points:
Sunita Ahuja confirmed that she has also heard rumours of Govinda’s alleged relationship with a younger woman.
She claims that the other woman is after his money and is not in love with him.
She wishes for Govinda to realise that the most important women in his life are his mother, his wife, and his daughter.
After several ripples of rumours surrounding Bollywood’s energetic couple Govinda and Sunita Ahuja, new bombshell information has been revealed by Sunita Ahuja. In an attempt to address the divorce speculations and alleged affair rumours, Sunita has finally drawn the curtains on her marriage in an interview with ETimes, stating that 2025 has not been a good year for her and her family.
Earlier, she had hinted that the rumours were merely headlines. Recently, Sunita acknowledged the rumours of infidelity, stating that she has also heard about Govinda allegedly being in a relationship with a younger girl. “I know that she’s not an actress because actresses don’t do such bad things,” said Sunita. Without revealing any names, Sunita remarked that the girl with whom Govinda is allegedly involved is not in love with him.
“She doesn’t love him; she only wants his money,” said Sunita in a conversation with ETimes. She added that she wishes to change her life with the advent of the coming year and “wants a happy family in 2026.” She further stated that her only hope is that Govinda finally realises who the most important women in his life are.
“I am hoping that Govinda realises that the most important people in his life are three women: his mother, his wife, and his daughter.” She claimed that no man has the “right to keep a fourth woman with him.”
She further requested ‘Chi Chi’ (Govinda’s pet name) to remove those people from his life who are merely pretending to be on his side. She said, “I want Chi Chi to leave all his chamchas and focus on his work, because even they are with him for money.”
Govinda-Sunita Ahuja Divorce Rumours
Earlier this year, a report by Hauterrfly went viral, claiming that the popular Bollywood couple was parting ways after 38 years of marriage. According to the report, Sunita was the one who filed for divorce, citing adultery, cruelty, and desertion as the reasons. The report was later debunked as fake by Govinda’s manager, Shashi Sinha, who described the headlines as “the same old news.”
Divorce and cheating rumours have long surrounded the couple, even prompting a response from their daughter, Tina Ahuja, in the past. She had dismissed the separation headlines published by various news outlets earlier in August 2025, stating that they were all rumours and that she does not pay attention to them.
The cheating speculations have been circulating for some time but gained momentum after an interview of Sunita Ahuja with Pinkvilla Hindi Rush went viral. She shared her concern with viewers about whether Govinda might do something now that he has turned sixty. She added, “Khaali baitha hai, kuch kar na daale (He is sitting idle, what if he does something).”
Sunita also shared her goals as the new year approaches. She spoke about her resolutions for 2026, revealing that she started her YouTube channel in 2025 and plans to work round the clock in the coming year. “I want to get a house for myself in Mumbai’s Juhu area, own a nice car, and work the entire year like a bomb. I don’t want to sit at home,” Sunita told ETimes.
