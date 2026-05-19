Temple or Mosque? Major Religious Site Disputes and Court Battles Across India

India is a country known for its diverse cultures, religions, languages, and long history shaped by many important events and conflicts over centuries. Across the country, several religious sites hold deep spiritual and historical importance for different communities. Over the years, some of these places have also become centres of major disputes involving temples, mosques, shrines, and historical claims.

Many of these controversies are linked to historical invasions and changes in political power that took place centuries ago. A large number of these disputes revolve around claims that certain mosques were allegedly built over demolished Hindu temples. These cases have led to political debates, protests, court battles, and social tensions across India for many years. Over time, such disputes have also played an important role in shaping the country’s political landscape, with political parties often including these issues in their campaigns and manifestos. Here’s a look at some of these disputed religious sites and the controversies surrounding them.