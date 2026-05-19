Temple or Mosque? Major Religious Site Disputes and Court Battles Across India

India is a country known for its diverse cultures, religions, languages, and long history shaped by many important events and conflicts over centuries. Across the country, several religious sites hold deep spiritual and historical importance for different communities. Over the years, some of these places have also become centres of major disputes involving temples, mosques, shrines, and historical claims.
Many of these controversies are linked to historical invasions and changes in political power that took place centuries ago. A large number of these disputes revolve around claims that certain mosques were allegedly built over demolished Hindu temples. These cases have led to political debates, protests, court battles, and social tensions across India for many years. Over time, such disputes have also played an important role in shaping the country’s political landscape, with political parties often including these issues in their campaigns and manifestos. Here’s a look at some of these disputed religious sites and the controversies surrounding them.
The dispute over the Shahi Idgah Mosque in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh is connected to claims that the mosque was built after a Hindu temple at Krishna Janmabhoomi, believed to be the birthplace of Lord Krishna, was demolished. The Hindu side claims that Raja Veer Singh Bundela built a temple there in 1618, which was later destroyed on the orders of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in 1670, after which the mosque was built. Petitioners have also pointed to Hindu-style pillars, symbols, engravings, and an image of Sheshnag inside the mosque premises, claiming these are signs that a temple once existed at the site.
On the other hand, the mosque committee and the UP Sunni Central Waqf Board have denied these claims. They say the mosque is not built on the disputed land connected to Krishna Janmabhoomi and that there is no strong proof showing that Lord Krishna’s birthplace lies beneath the mosque. The legal dispute has continued for decades. In 1968, a compromise agreement was reached between the temple trust and mosque committee, but in 2020, advocate Ranjana Agnihotri and others challenged that agreement in court. Since then, several petitions have been filed, and the matter is still being heard in court.
Hindu groups claim that Bhojshala was originally an ancient temple and a centre of Sanskrit learning dedicated to Goddess Saraswati during the rule of Raja Bhoj of the Parmar dynasty around the 11th century. They say the structure was later converted into the Kamal Maula Mosque during Muslim rule. Archaeological surveys conducted by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) found idols, temple-style pillars, sculptures, inscriptions, and remains linked to Hindu and Jain traditions inside the complex. In 2024, the ASI carried out a detailed scientific survey and submitted a report stating that the mosque structure was built later using remains of an older temple complex.
The Muslim side argued that the site has functioned as a mosque for centuries and pointed to old revenue records and a 1935 Dhar State order in support of their claim. For many years, the ASI allowed Hindus to worship on Tuesdays and Muslims to offer Friday prayers under a 2003 arrangement. However, in May 2026, the Madhya Pradesh High Court ruled that the site was originally a temple dedicated to Goddess Saraswati and cancelled the 2003 order that allowed Friday namaz. The court said historical records, literature, and ASI findings supported the Hindu side’s claim, while also keeping the site protected under ASI supervision.
The dispute over the Shamsi Shahi Mosque in Budaun, Uttar Pradesh, is linked to claims made by the Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha that the mosque was originally a Hindu temple dedicated to Neelkanth Mahadev. The Hindu side says that before the mosque was built, there was a Shiva temple at the site, and they have asked the court for permission to worship there. They also claim that historical records, including the Budaun Gazetteer, mention that a temple built by King Lakhanpal was later demolished during the rule of Sultan Iltutmish in 1222, after which the mosque was constructed. The petitioners believe an archaeological survey could reveal evidence of the old temple beneath the mosque.
The Muslim side, including the mosque committee and the Sunni Waqf Board, has rejected these claims. They argue that the Shamsi Shahi Mosque is more than 800 years old and has always functioned as a mosque, with no proof that a temple existed there earlier. They also say the case is legally weak and should be dismissed under the Places of Worship Act, 1991, which protects the religious character of places of worship as they existed in 1947.
The dispute over the Adina Mosque is linked to claims by some Hindu groups that the 14th-century mosque was built over an old Hindu temple called the Adinath Temple. The mosque, located in the Malda district of West Bengal, was built in 1374 by Sultan Sikandar Shah and is protected by the Archaeological Survey of India. The controversy gained attention in 2022 when BJP leader Rathindra Bose claimed on social media that the Adinath temple existed beneath the mosque structure.
The issue again came into focus in 2024 after Hindu priest Hiranmoy Goswami performed puja inside the mosque complex and later claimed to have found a Shivling and Hindu religious symbols there. Police intervened to prevent tensions, and a case was filed against the priest. Some historians and activists claim that parts of the mosque were built using remains of older Hindu and Buddhist structures, pointing to Hindu-style carvings, lotus patterns, and stone designs found in the complex. Hindu groups and some BJP and VHP leaders have demanded permission to perform Hindu prayers at the site and have compared the issue to disputes like Gyanvapi Mosque and Krishna Janmabhoomi.
The dispute over the Idgah Maidan is related to the ownership and use of a large public ground in Hubballi, Karnataka. In 1921, the local municipality gave the Anjuman-e-Islam permission through a 999-year lease to use the ground for Eid and Ramzan prayers twice a year. During the rest of the year, the ground was used by the public for sports, fairs, and public events. The controversy began in the 1990s when Anjuman-e-Islam attempted to construct a structure on the ground. Hindu groups and local residents opposed this, arguing that the land was public property and should remain open for common use.
The issue later turned into a major political and communal controversy when leaders from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), RSS, and VHP tried to hoist the national flag at the ground during the Ram Janmabhoomi movement period. This led to protests, clashes, and police action in Hubballi. In recent years, the dispute resurfaced after Hindu organisations sought permission to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi at the ground. In 2022, the Karnataka High Court allowed Ganesh celebrations there, while Anjuman-e-Islam challenged the order in the Supreme Court of India. Courts later clarified that the land belongs to the Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation and that Anjuman-e-Islam only has limited rights to offer prayers on specific occasions.
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