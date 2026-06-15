From Driving Auto to Buying Fortuner: 50 Ram Mandir Trust Employees Under Scanner in Donation Embezzlement, ₹2 Crore Seized

A THREE-MEMBER SPECIAL INVESTIGATION TEAM (SIT) has reportedly seized ₹2 crore in the ongoing probe against Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir donations, as per Dainik Bhaskar sources. The media report also claims that this might be just 1 per cent of the alleged embezzlement as the preliminary investigation is reportedly seeking missing donations worth ₹200 crore. However, this figure has not been confirmed.

50 Ram Temple employees are under scanner who were involved in the allocation and counting of the donations. Apart from ₹2 crore, agencies have also seized a car, and three iPhones from five employees suspected to be linked to the case.

Dainik Bhaskar sources claim an IPS officer was flown in from Delhi on a special aircraft four days ago to investigate the case. The official is reportedly probing Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust officials and preparing a detailed report. Meanwhile, the UP government has also formed a three-member Special Investigation Team, asked to submit its report within 15 days. One of the employees involved in the case is Ramshankar Yadav, alias Tinnu, who once worked as an auto driver in Ayodhya before building strong ties with the Temple Trust officials.

From driving Autos to ₹50 crore Wealth: Who is Ramshankar Yadav, aka Tinnu?

Ramshankar Yadav, also known as Tinnu Yadav, was the most shocking case for the people living in the locality. Tinnu was allegedly working as a close aid to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust General Secretary Champat Rai. He is a resident of Swargdwar area in Ayodhya, living in his ancestral home. The residents close to him told Dainik Bhaskar that he used to drive an auto-rickshaw and used a motorcycle to commute.

He now owns assets in Ayodhya and Lucknow estimated to be around ₹50 crore. However, the valuation is still being verified. These include properties allegedly linked to him, including a 70-room hostel near Ayodhya airport, stakes in three restaurants, a house in Lucknow, a Toyota Fortuner, and a two-storey building in Ayodhya’s Naka area that has also reportedly been converted into another hostel.

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Manish Yadav, Tinnu’s nephew, was also involved in the donation counting process and is being investigated. Officials have reportedly recovered ₹36 lakhs in cash from locations found during their investigation. However, complete details of the recovery have not been made public. Tinnu and his nephew Manish are being questioned inside PCF Passenger Facility Centre

50 Ram Mandir Trust Employees under scanner

50 Ram Mandir Trust employees are currently being investigated by the Special Investigating Team, including 24 note-counting staff, 12 Trust employees, and 14 officials and auditors from SBI and TCS.

Employees hired from private agencies reportedly drew a salary of around ₹14,500, while some Trust-linked personnel involved in the counting process are said to have earned no salary for their service. The discrepancy in the employees’ earnings and their sudden rise in wealth and possessions drew suspicion from the locals as well as the agencies.

Dainik Bhaskar sources claim that colleagues of these employees in the Ram Temple Trust raised the issue internally when they saw their peers amass significant wealth. However, when no action was taken, an employee brought the concern into the public domain, which soon gained political fire with Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav’s public remarks.

Many saints in Ayodhya are reportedly skeptical about the probe. According to the Uttar Pradesh government the SIT was formed at the request of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

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